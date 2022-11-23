Jimmy's Food & Drink gets exclusive catering rights at Vadnais Heights Commons

Jimmy’s Food & Drink is taking over the exclusive catering, marketing, building host duties and cleaning at Vadnais Heights Commons (VHC) on Jan. 1.
According to Assistant City Administrator Kaylin Clement, the city has multiple other independent contractors with various catering, liquor and janitorial vendors whose contracts expire in 2023.
“We are very excited to bring this new process to the commons,” Clement said at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting.
Financial arrangements and compensation are listed below.
• Jimmy’s will be the exclusive company for food/beverage at VHC — excluding the events already booked for 2023. For those previously booked events (or any that book between now and the execution of the contract), Jimmy’s will service that event at an hourly rate of $50.
• Jimmy’s will pay the city 15% of all food and nonalcoholic beverages and 25% of all alcoholic beverage sales.
• The city will pay Jimmy’s 15% of the facility rental cost.
• City staff will have priority for event space use for a select number of events each year, and 1-2 weekly recurring programs. Specific dates will be provided before 2023 so as to allow Jimmy’s staff to book accordingly.
“This is a great opportunity, because we can have a local established business with local employees taking over this,” Council Member Steve Rogers said.
“I think this is going to be a wonderful partnership, and we look forward to seeing all of the wonderful events that will be happening at the Commons,” Mayor Heidi Gunderson added.
