Jimmy's Food & Drink gets exclusive catering rights at Vadnais Heights Commons

Vadnais Heights Commons

 Contributed

Jimmy’s Food & Drink is taking over the exclusive catering, marketing, building host duties and cleaning at Vadnais Heights Commons (VHC) on Jan. 1.

According to Assistant City Administrator Kaylin Clement, the city has multiple other independent contractors with various catering, liquor and janitorial vendors whose contracts expire in 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.