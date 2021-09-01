VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Vadnais Heights City Council heard from residents opposed to the formation of a human rights council at its Aug. 17 meeting. The residents who spoke shared their belief that such a council is not needed.
During the meeting open forum, residents asked, “What human rights are being violated? Where are they happening?”
Patty Bradway said she had listened to the July 20 meeting where members from Vadnais Heights for Change spoke, then did some research on her own. She found that of the 854 cities and towns in Minnesota, only 39 have their own human rights commission: among them, neighbors Shoreview, Roseville and Stillwater. She also conducted an informal survey of people who visited the Republican booth at Heritage Days. Of the 26 who responded, she said, the majority said Vadnais Heights does not need a human rights commission.
Jacqueline Schmidt, who identified herself as “not white,” agreed. “I can speak from experience,” she said. “Nobody in Vadnais Heights has treated me badly. In other parts of the state, yes, but not here.”
Craig Conrad said the “real purpose” of Vadnais Heights 4 Change is “to divide us. To make sure we’re at each other’s throats for what we stand for.”
Priya Bardal said as a non-white female, she didn’t feel a need for a commission. “What value is that to the city?” she asked. “The state of Minnesota has a human rights commission. If we already have something at the state level, I don’t understand the need.”
Mary Langer said, “I appreciate an opposing view, because that’s what democracy is. It’s a balance.” She said her son-in-law, who is not white, is capable of dealing with racism without a human rights commission.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Council Member Greg Urban said he was convinced that the city does not need a human rights commission and saw no need for further discussion. Mayor Heidi Gunderson reminded him that if two council members vote to put an issue on the council’s workshop agenda, the council is obliged to discuss it.
Council Member Steve Rogers thanked the citizens who spoke. “I respect the fact that you came here and talked today,” he said. “We have people who are interested in city government. I appreciate that.”
Discussion of a human rights commission will be on the agenda of an upcoming council workshop.
Other items discussed by the City Council:
•City Manager Kevin Watson reported that Heritage Days and the recent blood drive were successes. He shared that the city’s sprinkling policy is effective through Sept. 15, and a watering ban remains in effect from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
•A hearing of a public nuisance abatement at 1311 County Road D Circle will be postponed to the Sept. 21 meeting, as one co-owner of the property was not served the meeting notice. The other co-owner was asked to share the notice with her.
•Council approved a resolution to approve the planned unit development (PUD) amendment at 905-955 East County Road E.
•Chief Heardon reported the fire department was reimbursed just over $26,000 for training expenses over the past year from the Minnesota Board of Fire Training and Education.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
