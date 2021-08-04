Does Vadnais Heights need a human rights commission? Vadnais Heights for Change thinks so.
The ad hoc volunteer group was formed last year to effect what it sees as needed change in the city of nearly 15,000 people. Heather Gustafson heads up the group.
In response to a question from the Vadnais Heights Press, she said in an email, “I’d like to know why anyone thinks we don’t need a Human Rights Commission? Our current City Council is entirely made up of white individuals, and with homogenous leadership comes potential for blind spots. Even the best-intentioned white individuals don’t necessarily hear the stories or understand the complexities of every person living in their community, especially those who are fearful of interacting with government officials, don’t have time or don’t know how to do so.”
Gustafson cited the actions of former City Council members Craig Johnson and Terry Nyblom as the catalyst for the organization. Nyblom was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call. Johnson resigned last year after being confronted at a council meeting over racist posts he made about Muslims on social media.
Members of Vadnais Heights for Change spoke at the July 20 council meeting, along with individuals from the city’s Community Engagement Committee. Gustafson was the first to step up to the podium to read a statement from Leslie Duling McCollam. “If the city wants to engage with the community, the creation of a human rights commission is one way to start,” McCollam wrote. “Vadnais Heights cannot serve people it doesn’t see or hear.”
Jesse Lee, who grew up in Vadnais and moved back to the city, said there is a lot of “generational racism” in the city and advocated for a commission as a place where people of diverse backgrounds, ideologies and religions could bring their concerns.
Brion Curran said tearfully, “I love Vadnais Heights. But am I afraid to put a rainbow flag on my house? Yes! And that’s why we need a human rights commission. I hope you can hear our message. I don’t have the confidence … to let people know who I am, because of the messages I’ve received from this community and some of the messages that I have seen come from the City Council and the lack of support I’ve seen for the diverse community that we do have.
“I’m standing here as a taxpayer and a neighbor and as someone asking for your help in recognizing that there are a lot of us here, and a lot of us are afraid to say something. I can pass for white, if I want to. I can pass for straight, if I want to. I could pass for Christian, if I really wanted to. I can pass, but I shouldn’t have to.”
Judy Lissick cautioned, “If you don’t stand up for a human rights commission, you’ll be behind the eight ball.”
Barbara Clark testified, “There’s implicit bias and unconscious bias in this town. A human rights commission would give our community a chance to pause, to get all the information and make decisions. There’s a difference between acting on first impulse and acting appropriately.”
Council Member Erick Goebel made a motion to include discussion of a human rights commission at a future council workshop meeting. It was seconded by Council Member Steve Rogers. A workshop discussion is the first step to placing a matter on the council agenda.
