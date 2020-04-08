VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Residents who wish to comment on the At Home Apartment development, named for now 0 McMenemy, will get the chance April 15. Only they're encouraged to do so online or by email.
An April 2 public hearing on the townhome/apartments proposal was postponed for two weeks to give people time to review the developer's March presentation to the Planning Commission.
City staff noted that "while the governor has ordered a shelter in place for nonessential services (during the pandemic), it's widely interpreted that laws surrounding community development review by municipalities abide by timelines within the statute."
"In short, we will ultimately have to have a public hearing on this process," said Nolan Wall, planning/community development director.
The hearing will be in person — they cannot be "closed" — but staff is hoping attendance is minimal. "We're directing people to a signup sheet at cityvadnaisheights.com/athome," Wall said. "We're telling people there are other ways to participate in the hearing without showing up at the meeting." Time slots are in 5-minute increments; capacity will be limited to 10 at a time in the chambers.
The 168-unit development on the corner of McMenemy and Hwy. 96 is planned to start this spring pending city approval.
At Home spokesperson Leanna Stefaniak, chief real estate officer and general counsel, told commissioners March 24 that the company is "committed to delivering the best project possible." She highlighted changes At Home Apartments has made based on public feedback and staff and council input:
• Removed entrance from McMenemy
• Reduced the two entrances on Oak Grove to one grand entrance closer to the IC System
property to avoid traffic congestion at the corner of Oak Grove Parkway and McMenemy
• Made significant enhancements to the building exteriors (more color options, increased
amount of stone, added more brick, etc.)
• Provided robust landscaping in order to screen the property (berms, trees, plantings, etc.)
• Enhanced the outdoor amenity space by including more pedestrian trails throughout the site, created outdoor gazebo/pergola with outdoor grilling stations, seating, etc.
"As staff is aware, traffic has been a leading topic of discussion during the open house and public hearings concerning our proposed project," Stefaniak noted in the packet. "As part of our Comprehensive Plan Amendment application, we submitted a memo prepared by Biko Associates Inc., which illustrated current traffic conditions and the anticipated impact our proposed development would have on those existing conditions. Additionally, the city’s consultant, SEH, also prepared a traffic report comparing existing conditions and future conditions if our project was approved. Both studies showed that our development would have nominal impact and that increased traffic generated from our use was the least detrimental when compared to other possible uses. Relying on the data provided in these two reports, we feel that we have adequately addressed this item."
The developer entered into a purchase agreement Sept. 10, 2019, with John-Rickson Properties (John Erickson Jr., president and CEO of IC System Inc.), for the purpose of redeveloping the property into a multifamily rental community.
The project review process also requires City Council to hold a public hearing before it takes action on the requests. This will likely occur in May. The April 15 Planning Commission meeting will not be the public’s only opportunity to provide comments on the proposed project.
