The view from Vadnais Point is worth the short hike off the main trail in Vadnais-Sucker Lakes Regional Park.
At the point is a sweeping 180-degree view of lakeshore filled with trees. The only buildings to be seen are for the St. Paul Regional Water Services center. The lake is a water supply for St. Paul, thus its shore is protected from further development.
To get to Vadnais Point, you can enter the park either at the gate off Edgerton Street just north of Vadnais Boulevard or at the corner of McMenemy Street and Koehler Road. There is a parking lot at Edgerton Street and Vadnais Boulevard. There is no parking lot at the northern entrance.
From Edgerton Street, follow the gravel trail west about half a mile until it starts to curve to the north. You will see a wooded foot path to the west, that follows the lake to the south. Take the trail until you reach the end; you've reached Vadnais Point. You can return by following the trail on the north side of the point. Hug the lake to your north. The total hike is about 1.5 miles.
If you enter at McMenemy Street and Koehler Road, you can begin on the trail on the north side of Vadnais Point. Take the gravel path south. The trail to Vadnais Point is just south of the wetland area off the gravel path. It is nearly hidden under some low-growing trees. There are several deer trails that veer off this trail. Hang to the right and head to the lakeshore, which can be seen through the trees, for the easiest and quickest path to the point. You can hug the south side of the point on your return. The total hike is about 1 mile.
You will encounter downed trees and inclines of up to 15 feet on the trail. Hiking shoes are recommended. Hike when it is dry to avoid slipping in the mud.
