Governor urged to reopen Minnesota

VADNAIS HEIGHTS – Business owner and City Councilman Greg Urban has had enough of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“This nonsense needs to end,” said Urban, who drafted a city resolution asking the governor to lift his executive order. He wants all businesses allowed to reopen, as long as they meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
City Council unanimously approved the resolution May 5, joining a handful of Minnesota municipalities that feel the governor should trust businesses and citizens to protect themselves.
“The administration has taken many necessary and effective steps to slow the spread of COVID-19,” read a cover letter to Gov. Tim Walz that accompanied the resolution. However, if the shutdown continues, the city’s officials fear Vadnais Heights will lose many of its businesses, it continued.
“We believe businesses should be able to reopen on their own accord after implementing safety guidelines,” wrote Mayor Heidi Gunderson.
Urban agrees that the executive order had merit when first imposed. But now it is “overly broad, arbitrary and disproportionately affecting small business, while places like Walmart stay open,” he said. “Walmart doesn’t need people’s money.”
The economic fallout from the shutdown “is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said the councilman. “The cure is worse than the disease.”
In his resolution, Urban noted that the statewide shutdown on March 27 was the result of an estimated 74,000 deaths. The governor then extended the statewide shutdown again on April 8, indicating the state could face 20,000 deaths. The primary reason for the order was to flatten the curve so the state’s excellent health care industry could increase capacity to manage any surge. Those objectives have been accomplished, it read.
On April 13, the governor announced that the state would reopen upon testing capability of 5,000 tests per day. On April 22, after an announced increase in testing capability to 20,000 tests per day, the state remained shut down.
The city’s resolution said the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office stated the statewide shutdown has caused significant increases in drug abuse, mental health issues, suicides and domestic violence. In addition, it read, large portions of the population have been pushed into poverty.
Walz extended the shutdown again on April 30 and Urban contends that the reasons for the new extension do not meet with the original goals and achieved results established by the governor.
“We need to look at the data we now have and let people get on with their lives,” continued Urban, who owns a construction company and several bars, here and out of state. “This can’t continue. People are losing their livelihoods. It’s really troubling and it’s not American.”
Two months ago, business owners were concerned about not recruiting enough employees, Urban said. “Now, they don’t know if they will reopen. That is not OK. I have a small platform as a City Council member and I’m going to use it.”
Gunderson admitted she wasn’t going to support the original resolution, but after tweaking by council members, felt it had a less aggressive tone and therefore supported the revised language. A small business owner herself, the mayor agreed it’s time to get the economy moving again.
“The shutdown is causing stress in the community; people are worried,” Gunderson said. “If big box stores can operate safely, surely a small Main Street retailer or salon can, as well.”
Remaining council members all supported the resolution. Craig Johnson believes at least 50% of the people in Vadnais Heights agree with reopening Minnesota now.
“Sometimes we think, ‘What can little Vadnais Heights do to change things?’ Sometimes it takes a voice,” Johnson said. “We need to speak for the people. What I see out in public, walking on the trails, people run into the woods to make sure they’re social distancing. We’ve instilled fear in our population and that’s not a good thing. A message is needed now. We need to do something, so I quit hearing that this is ‘the new normal.’ We have to get back to our old lives where people don’t run from other people.”
Urban iterated the order’s inequality, pointing out that hotels can be open but campgrounds are closed. “People aren’t taking this seriously anymore,” he said. “It will be considered a total joke if people continue to not be able to get a haircut.”
The council’s stance does not diminish the risk by COVID-19 to people in long-term care facilities, seniors and those with underlying health conditions. The resolution specifically advises that those groups follow all recommended precautions to stay safe.
“We want everyone to be safe,” Urban stressed. “We know who is at risk. If you don’t feel safe, don’t leave your house. There are a lot of people who can resume their lives.”
A copy of the full resolution can be viewed on the city’s website, www.cityvadnaisheights.com. Click on the COVID-19 tab at the top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.