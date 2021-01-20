Count the mayor in for the city’s new winter fitness challenge. Open to all ages, the goal is to log 50K (31 miles) by March 1.
“The challenge is such a good idea,” said Vadnais Heights Mayor Heidi Gunderson. “It’s so important to keep moving; especially now with people working at home, trapped in their houses. This encourages people to get out, and stay active, not just for physical health but mental health, as well.”
Participants can burn through the challenge by moving less than one mile per day, the mayor pointed out, using the city’s abundant trails for walking, skiing, or snowshoeing.
Assistant City Manager Tim Sandvik brought a pair of snowshoes to the City Council meeting early January, reminding members that the city dedicated some dollars to purchase the equipment. They are available to rent at City Hall for $1.
Gunderson said she appreciates staff’s creativity during the pandemic, crediting the idea for the fitness challenge to Katie Everett, city recreation supervisor.
“She has been wonderful to come up with so many creative things during these crazy times,” the mayor said. “You can get your miles in any way you want; even skating. The snowshoes are an added bonus.”
Everett said Parks and Rec staff have been focusing efforts on activities that get people out into the parks, especially with so many in-person group programs put on hold.
“Winter can be a tough time to feel motivated to get moving, so the Winter Warm Up 50K challenge is a great excuse to get a little movement in every day,” Everett said. “The challenge will provide accountability to help people stick with it and we have tools included in the packet that will help them get there.”
The snowshoes have been a hit, according to the parks staffer. “We have had a positive community response to opening up snowshoe rentals. One renter mentioned that she appreciated the opportunity to give snowshoeing a try without investing in her own equipment.”
Renters are given a “snowshoe tips” sheet that gives practical directions for using them. Evening and weekends are most popular times. Call ahead during normal business hours to make sure snowshoes are available: 651-204-6000.
You must be a Vadnais Heights resident to rent snowshoes, which come in two sizes and are sanitized between uses.
Gunderson checked out a pair of snowshoes Saturday to start logging miles. “I’ll make my neighbor go with me,” said the mayor prior to the outing, adding her kids will hold her accountable to the challenge.
For more information on snowshoe rental and other activities during the pandemic, visit the city website at cityvadnaisheights.com.
