Vadnais Heights Mayor Mike Krachmer was elected to office in the November 2022 general election. He shares a few personal tidbits and thoughts so that the community can get to know him better.
Q: Where did you grow up?
A: Mostly in inner city St. Paul, with significant periods of time in a number of other cities and rural Minnesota.
Q: How long have you lived in the community?
A: We built our home here 20 years ago.
Q: What do you like best about living here?
A: My immediate neighbors built their homes at the time of the development of our cul-de-sac. They have become family for us. That mutual support and care are at the heart of our choice to stay. Vadnais Heights has all of the infrastructure that facilitates the quality of life, to which we have always aspired.
Q: What things would you like to preserve in your community?
A: We have good public amenities. I hope that we can develop plans and budgets that maintain those systems and keep pace with the needs of the community. Over time our strategic planning has not kept pace with the changing nature of our city. I want to preserve and improve the quality of our water, sewer, roads, parks, and trails. This is a great place to live, and I believe it can be so much better.
Q: What changes have you wanted to see in your community ever since you’ve lived here?
A: Our social fabric has been damaged significantly over recent decades. The pace of that damage has accelerated over the last few years by developments in the social, political, and environmental arenas. I want to be part of changing the trends that are driving us toward tribalism and nimbyism. I want to support policies and practices that bring us together and get us into civil conversation about common challenges. I want to help focus our community on public safety, public health, and inclusive public conversations. Only by respecting all of the stakeholders and considering seemingly conflicting opinions, can we make policies that work for the greater good.
Q: Why did you decide to stand for election?
A: As a recent retiree, I wanted to shift my energies to local policy issues. I wanted to find a candidate that I could support for mayor as my way of serving the city, but not having found a candidate to support, I chose to run against the only candidate to have filed. My education and experience have taught me that policy is a critical element to social change, and my values require that I choose to be the change I want to see in the world.
Q: What do you think the voters who elected you were looking for in you?
A: I made no secret of my progressive approach to public service during the campaign. Based on the election results, there was a majority of voters who agreed broadly with my positions. I hope that residents of Vadnais Heights take me at my word that “every citizen matters”, and are willing to share their concerns. I am listening.
Q: What was your profession?
A: My work life has been diverse, mainly in marketing management roles. I retired from an operations director role at a small social service organization in south Minneapolis after eight years of service.
Q: What exactly are you responsible for in your role as mayor? Describe your duties.
A: My primary responsibility is to make decisions, along with my fellow council members, that serve the best interests of the city. I take that responsibility seriously, and humbly. My practices that inform those decisions, are to be present for all of the stakeholders and open to their perspectives. I am doing my best to be present for conversations that expose me to the needs of the whole community, groups with specific concerns and individual residents. My experience so far suggests that people who expect me to agree with their positions are more willing to share their input. I want to make clear that I am committed to engaging in conversations with any and every resident/stakeholder. If you or your group want me to better understand details that have escaped my attention, it is your responsibility as a citizen to inform me. I am not a perfect public servant. Engaged citizens are critical to representative government. I am serving as mayor for the whole city, whether you voted for me or not. Your voice matters and everyone has something to teach me.
Q: What new things have you learned so far in your position that you didn’t know before?
A: To quantify the education that is needed to do this job well is staggering. I continue to invest as much time as I can to understand the complex and intersecting issues that matter to the city’s operations. The interactions of government agencies are critical to addressing many issues that the city cannot address alone (housing and homelessness, environment and sustainability, public health and safety, to name a few). Care and maintenance of our critical infrastructure and services requires regularly studying those systems. Housing is of particular interest to me, so understanding the process of property development is critical to developing policy in this area. I believe that affordable housing is a fundamental element for sustainability for every stakeholder. Please ask me why!
Q: What are you really good at that people may not know about you?
A: I am confident that I am in the worst position to answer this question. I know a little about a lot of things, but mastery of any discipline has been secondary to pursuing broad and diverse interests.
Q: Personal life?
A: My wife and I have begun the 44th year of our journey together. We chose not to have children, but have managed to be surrounded by godchildren, nieces, nephews, and others from our other activities and affiliations. These relationships have provided significant levels of blessing to our lives.
Q: Your favorite hobbies?
A: My spouse and I like to garden and travel. I have become an avid hiker (I intend to initiate community walks beginning this summer, as a way to connect with residents throughout the city). I have been increasingly involved as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, both locally and internationally. I also play a little golf and watch soccer.
Q: When you go out into the community, what are your favorite places to go/things to do?
A: I enjoy a good walk. Ideally, those walks include meaningful, or at least interesting conversations. If you travel Centerville Road often, you may have seen me. In my new role as mayor, I am being more intentional about visiting every corner of Centerville Road on my walks to feel closer to our residents.
Q: What would you like the public at large to know about yourself and/or your community?
A: I believe that community is more important than individual accomplishment. If we aspire to the goal of a more perfect union, it requires us to engage with each other and our institutions in productive, selfless ways. I recognize that we can’t expect people struggling from day to day to invest a lot in the public good. However, those of us with time and resources to spare, can make a difference that improves lives and futures beyond our immediate community. I challenge all of us to be good ancestors. “With great power comes great responsibility.” And your power is greater than you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.