Garage fire out before spread to house

A garage fire occurred in the 4000 block of Clover Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 29. The Vadnais Heights Fire Department, Lake Johanna Fire Department, Little Canada Fire Department and White Bear Lake Fire Department all helped put out the fire. Crews knocked down the bulk of the fire with handlines and prevented the fire from spreading to the house. There were cars inside the garage that were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
