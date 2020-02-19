VADNAIS HEIGHTS — After more than 15 years with the city of Vadnais Heights, Fire Chief Ed Leier is retiring. His last day will be Friday, Feb. 28.
Leier announced the decision in a letter to staff on Friday, Feb. 14.
“This has been a difficult decision. The only reason I am retiring is because I am at the best spot for vacation and sick time accumulation,” he wrote. “This is a great job, and the support from elected officials, the city employees and the community members has been wonderful.”
Leier's career in public safety spans 41 years. In 1979, he started as a volunteer firefighter with Maplewood's Parkside Fire Department, where he also served as chief from 1989 to 1997. He worked for the State of Minnesota before being hired as Vadnais Heights' first full-time fire chief in 2004.
In his letter, Leier said that the Vadnais Heights Fire Department is “the best in the state, because that is what the citizens deserve.”
“When I was hired 15 years ago, the council gave me a few goals: organize the department and answer every call, with the best trained firefighters, with the best equipment and at a reasonable cost,” he said. “We have greatly exceeded those goals, and I see the challenges ahead, but the men and women in this department will be up to the task.”
Throughout his retirement, Leier said, he will stay engaged in the community, particularly through teaching and involvement with area organizations.
“This is not a goodbye; it is a thank you to all the people who have been a part of my career,” he said.
