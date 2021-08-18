Two colonies of feral cats have taken up residence in Vadnais Heights, and the City Council is concerned. The matter was discussed at length at the council’s Aug. 4 workshop meeting.
The council agreed that one stray cat on its own may not cause many problems, but when felines start herding together in groups of 20 or more, the potential for disease and other problems increases dramatically. “Someone must be feeding them” was a comment made several times during the meeting. (Leaving food out for cats can also draw raccoons.)
Although there are no specific laws about shooting cats in Minnesota, discharging a firearm in Vadnais is not legal. Nor does the city have an ordinance about prohibiting the feeding of cats. The council is seeking better ways to manage the growing feline population.
City staff have contacted the Animal Humane Society about the matter. It would cost $400 per cat to catch them, spay or neuter them and return them to the neighborhood. If they are not returned to where they are captured, other cats in the colony will reproduce to bring the population back up. Mayor Heidi Gunderson noted that sterilizing the two cat colonies could easily eat up half of the city’s annual levy. Neutering or spaying only some of the cats would not prevent nonsterilized felines from mating.
Staff were directed to draft a general letter to residents asking them not to feed the cats. It will be reviewed by the city attorney. Staff members were also asked to look at devising an ordinance to deal with the issue.
Tree removal and inventory
Vadnais Heights has identified 197 trees on city property that are diseased and need to come down. The city has applied for a $75,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that would help pay for treatment, tree removal and stump grinding.
However, the need for a forestry management plan was cited. The city will conduct a tree inventory in the summer of 2023 to determine the number of trees it has and the various species so that a more diverse tree population can be planted.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
