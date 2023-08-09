Fan favorites and new fun coming to Heritage Days

The annual Vadnais Heights Heritage Days festival Aug. 14-20 will be packed with activities, live music and good food.
“The event celebrates what makes Vadnais Heights a great place to live, work and play,” says Katie Everett, recreation and facilities manager.
“We're looking forward to a lot of fan favorites like the Lion's pig roast, the fire relief association booyah, free inflatables for the kids and other kids' activities over the weekend. And of course, the big fireworks show Saturday night and parade on Sunday.”
The week kicks off with a medallion hunt on Monday, Aug. 14.
“There will be clues posted every day on the city's website, City Hall, Community Park and Kohler Meadows Park,” Everett said. “Also there is a hotline number — 651-204-6017 — that people can call. There will be a new clue every day and there's a $200 prize for whoever wins.”
A Pickleball tournament begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Bridgewood Park, 4224-1/2 Bridgewood Terrace. The top three teams will receive a trophy. Players can sign up at City Hall or online at https://bit.ly/47nGc0C.
A senior picnic is 10-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Vadnais Heights Commons for people to mingle and learn about area senior service providers. Lunch is catered by Jimmy’s Food & Drink. There will also be a performance by the North Suburban Chorus and free bingo. Preregistration is required. People can register online at https://bit.ly/3OkZAT7, by mail or City Hall by Aug. 10.
The Market at Heritage Days is new this year.
“It's a new format this year and it's all local makers,” Everett said. “It's small local businesses who are selling a variety of handmade items. Things like jewelry, soap, artwork, woodworking items and all kinds of different things.”
Another new event is a kickball tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Community Park. Everett said the tournament is for all ages. Each team needs at least five people over age1 8 and the remaining players can be any age. Teams should also have at least 10 players.
Kids day is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Community Park.
“This year, we're going to have a fun run, but it's going to be broken down into lots of wacky actions that the kids can take as they run around Community Park,” Everett said. “People are invited to come to the park at 11 a.m. to decorate a mask ahead of time and do some other activities with local organizations.”
The Vadnais Heights Lions will sell beer and wine all weekend “They'll be under the picnic shelter but they will also have golf carts and they will meet the people where they are and pick them up,” Everett said.
There will be free live music at the Tousley Motorsports event stage at Community Park.
Scheduled to perform are:
• Sawyer's Dream — 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
• Free and Easy – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
• Wreckless — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
On Sunday the Vadnais Heights Fire Relief Association will serve up their famous booyah beginning at 8 a.m. until it's gone.
The Grande Parade is at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The route begins at the intersection of Commerce Ct. and McMenemy St., heads south on McMenemy St. to County Road F and ending at Community Park. There is no access to or on the streets of the parade route from 11:15 a.m. until the parade ends at approximately 1:30 p.m. Everett noted there is no Grand Marshal this year.
“We really just want to stress that Heritage Days is for everyone in the community and we think that there's an activity there that will appeal to all ages and all people,” Everett said. “We just really encourage people to come out and celebrate with their neighbors and meet some community members and organizations that they might not know.”
For more information go to the city's website at http://www.cityvadnaisheights.com/459/Heritage-Days.
