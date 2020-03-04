Faces of wetlands: The dragonfly

This article is one of a series that draws connections between wetlands and the human community.
The dragonfly is a common symbol of summer, day camp and days spent at the lake. It is known for its swift zip through the backyard and acclaimed for being a mosquito-eater. Beyond these familiar traits, though, these macroinvertebrates are full of surprises that reveal a deep connection with their environment.
In both adult and nymph phases, dragonflies are a top predator of the insect world. Their family name, Odonata, comes from the Greek word “odonato,” meaning tooth. Cousin to the dragonfly is another familiar flyer, the damselfly. Dragonflies are generally larger and have bulkier bodies than damselflies. Both dragonflies and damselflies have two sets of wings, but damselfly front and rear wing sets are the same size. When at rest, dragonflies hold their wings out like an airplane, but damselflies fold their wings closed over their back.
Before it emerges as a high-flying adult, a dragonfly can spend up to several years in the egg and nymph phases. Scurrying about on aquatic vegetation and submerged wood, it feeds and grows by either chase or ambush, and sometimes both. Swift in the water, a dragonfly nymph uses jet propulsion like an underwater JetSki. This makes for a deadly strike and helps the nymph dodge larger predators like bass and panfish. To secure their catch, dragonflies clench down with spiny teeth known as thorns. Like a tiny T-rex, an impressive jaw called a protruding mandible stretches out to about the ratio of an outstretched human arm. With such ferocious features, dragonflies can feed on larger prey, from small fish to tadpoles or even newts … chomp!
In addition to its role as a mode of transportation, jet propulsion serves a dragonfly’s lungs. Like humans sensitive to air quality, the continual in-and-out of breathing makes a dragonfly nymph highly dependent on its aquatic environment. Scientists use dragonflies and other sensitive species as an indicator of water quality. If dragonflies, caddisflies or stoneflies are present in a lake or stream, it shows a trend toward good water quality. Conversely, aquatic worms, sow bugs and scuds are more tolerant to contaminants and pollution, indicating a trend toward poor water quality.
Sedimentation is a common pollutant in the Vadnais Lake Area Watershed, where it hitches a ride with stormwater runoff into lakes and wetlands. Although it is natural, sediment creates a double whammy for infrastructure and water quality. The first is that the built landscape of streets, short turf grass and bare slopes speeds up the natural process of sedimentation, sending it into our lakes and wetlands faster than nature does on its own. The second is that a system of meandering creeks and wetlands has been transformed into a system of straight channels and ditches. While this is efficient for draining water away, channels and ditches prevent the deposit of sediment along floodplains. This leads to a buildup that causes maintenance problems and smothers aquatic life like a blanket.
In Chinese feng shui, the lore of the dragon is attributed to the aerial curvature of streams across a landscape. Dragons — as a symbol of power, strength and luck — are said to control rain and floods, balancing the universal energies of yin and yang. While esoteric, the connection between dragons and streams has a surprising tangible link. In feng shui tradition, everything connects to the flow of energy. Colors, patterns, buildings — even the design of a neighborhood. According to feng shui principles, favorable or positive energy is assigned to natural, flowing curvature. Straight lines are unbalanced and dominated by yang energy. In abundance, this creates “hidden arrows” that cater to negativity. In ancient China, these concepts are said to have served as a guide for engineers, homebuilders and families alike. This thoughtful planning helped minimize risk and preserve nature’s balance during the building process and long into the future for the people who lived there.
Reflecting on our own engineering habits, we can see that straight ditches gradually fill with sediment; this calls for expensive dredging. A straight ditch through a wetland sends more flood water downstream than it stores. With a meandering creek, however, the spaces between the curves become a floodplain. These curves, with more space and a slower pace, support water storage and sediment deposits during high water levels. In a drainage system with floodplains, both water and sediment have somewhere to go beyond the main channel. Floodplain vegetation adds a buffer for the stream, which creates a filter to absorb excess nutrients, and keeps water and sediment moving slowly. Slow water can be a good thing, if there’s somewhere for it to go.
VLAWMO is embarking on an exciting project in 2020 to meander a portion of Lambert Creek at the former site of Lambert Lake (near County Road F and Centerville Road). Grant funds have been awarded by the state, and planning is underway in partnership with the University of Minnesota Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering. As several other metro watersheds have demonstrated, a stream meander is a step toward increasing flood storage capacity, dealing with sedimentation more effectively, mitigating downstream flooding and creating healthier habitat for critters such as dragonflies.
In the past 100 years, our modern focus on efficiency, control and swift building have made consequences that we now grapple with. Our local Lambert Creek is just one of many small-scale trends that echo current issues on the mighty Mississippi. Lake Pepin in southern Minnesota is threatening to fill with sediment, while river communities down to the Gulf of Mexico are stuck in a cycle of levee building. But perhaps there’s wisdom in the ancient lore of the dragon — that to create balance and thrive is to surrender some control back to nature’s ancient systems. Back to the ebbs and flows, to the curves of the hidden dragon stretching across the landscape. Scholars and psychologists such as the late Carl Jung theorized that myth is a vessel for hidden truths; that myth returns to a collective in a time of need. A hard truth we now face is that we’ve lost our valuable floodplains: not restoring them will be worse than the hard work it will take to restore them. While the northeast metro isn’t a hub for Eastern mythology, there does seem to be an air of negativity and gridlock surrounding drainage ditches. There aren’t any flying mythical beasts to be found, but tiny “dragons” dwell in our midst with protruding mandibles. Our dragons may have something to teach us about water management: perhaps a clue for how to not just survive, but also thrive, is scurrying in the sediment.
Keep up with VLAWMO’s Lambert Lake meander project at www.VLAWMO.org /lambertlakemeander, or check out tips for reducing sediment in stormwater runoff at VLAWMO.org /residents. Learn about our LeafPack program, a volunteer opportunity to monitor macroinvertebrates in the watershed, at vlawmo.org/get-involved.
—Nick Voss, VLAWMO Education and Outreach Coordinator
