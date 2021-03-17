Everyone faces their own challenge: raising awareness of MS

Lynn Hennings lived with a series of mysterious symptoms for years before she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019. Numbness, fatigue and loss of balance had become part of her daily routine.
“It’s very bizarre disease. It’s difficult to diagnose; even people who have very dramatic effects don’t necessarily get diagnosed right away,” said Hennings, a White Bear Lake resident and former owner of The Farmer’s Daughter.
March is MS Awareness Month, and Hennings is one of hundreds of Twin Cities locals who will participate in the fundraiser Walk MS on May 1.
MS causes the immune system to attack the protective myelin on nerve endings, interrupting brain signals and causing a wide range of symptoms. It affects different people in different ways—some experience almost constant fatigue and exhaustion. Others are so severely affected that they are unable to walk or drive.
A study from the National MS Society estimates that nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are currently living with MS. Scientists are still not certain what causes the condition. But organizations such as the National MS Society fund the research that goes toward developing treatments for the disease, and hopefully one day, a cure.
“There are now nearly twenty MS treatment options available today – none of which existed just 30 years ago,” said Kennedy Mason, development senior specialist for the National MS Society and coordinator for Walk MS Twin Cities. “This is what happens when we team up together to end MS.”
This fundraiser is one of hundreds that will take place across the nation May 1 to support MS research. Mason grew up in Mahtomedi, and became aware of MS when her aunt was diagnosed with it.
“My aunt says everybody is fighting a battle inside and you don’t know what it is just by looking at them,” Mason said. She began working at the National MS Society on the Walk MS team in 2018.
In past years, Walk MS has been a large group activity held at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, but COVID-19 required some alterations in 2020 and 2021. Participants still create teams and raise funds, but now choose their walking location and distance.
“For some this works even better,” Mason said. “The individual flexibility allows participants to set their own goals, and go as far as they feel comfortable.”
Regular physical activity is an important part of coping with MS symptoms, Hennings said. Preparing for Walk MS gives her a solid exercise goal. For last year’s fundraiser, she walked one mile from Ramsey County Beach to Clark Avenue, and plans to follow the same route again this year.
“That was a huge victory for me to be able to do that without stopping, falling, or even really stumbling,” Hennings said. “ Every time I go out to walk, I don’t go very far, but I push myself to go a little bit further, so by May 1, I can at least accomplish what I did last year.”
The Savage family of Mahtomedi also plans to take part in the event May 1. They first became involved when their son Bobby was diagnosed in 2006 at 25 years old. His symptoms began as numbness in his face and scalp, as well as a loss of balance. Doctors prescribed a few different treatments, but nothing seemed to work for Bobby. The numbness in his limbs accelerated and made simple tasks such as walking and writing almost impossible.
“To say that it was devastating as a parent to watch is an understatement,” said his mother, Paula Savage.
The Savages began participating in Walk MS in 2008, and for the past few years have called themselves Team Savage, with the motto “Team Savage Assault Against MS.” “Might as well make good use of the last name I was blessed with,” Paula said.
The family has raised more than $146,000 for MS research in the last 10 years.
“It’s impossible for me to adequately express how grateful I am to all of our Team Savage members and supporters,” Paula said. “The money we have raised for the MS Society has helped to develop the new drug Bobby is taking. The MS Society has been a godsend and an invaluable resource for our family.”
In a similar spirit of good humor, Hennings’ team is named I’m Not Drunk, in reference to the fact that MS often causes stumbling.
“I want people to know let’s not judge somebody just because they are having trouble walking, or speaking, or understanding a conversation,” Hennings said. She said she feels blessed by how well she’s been able to manage her symptoms with the support of her community, family, and friends, and resources of the National MS Society. Her goal is to bring awareness to how difficult the disease can be to diagnose and manage. She appreciates all forms of support, whether it be a donation to her team or simply a little encouragement from the sidelines.
“If they can donate, great, if they can’t, come and watch us walk, cheer us on, and understand somebody whose having a little bit of a challenge,” Hennings said.
To learn more about multiple sclerosis and the work of the National MS Society, visit nationalmssociety.org/. To register and join the event, visit WalkMS.org.
