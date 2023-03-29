The Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation (VHEDC) is a group of business leaders who engage with the community.
Executive Director Liz Moscatelli said that each year, the VHEDC gets a new board president. “Our president this year is Kyle Summer, and he’s with Toshiba Business Solutions,” she said.
“Summer’s three top focus areas this year are to reenergize efforts around BRE, which is business retention and expansion,” Moscatelli said. “We have meetings with local businesses. Some are small businesses, large businesses, manufacturers, the education sector, the health sector and new businesses that come to Vadnais Heights. We’re really able to go in and meet with people, see what challenges they have and how we can help them succeed. We try to do about 10 of those a year.”
VHEDC refers to its members as investors.
“These are people who are invested in growing the business community in Vadnais Heights,” Moscatelli said. “This year, we want to get more renewables and also attract new investors.”
Moscatelli noted that the VHEDC has members from other cities in the northeast metro area, including Roseville, Arden Hills, Shoreview, Maplewood, White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi and Dellwood.
Moscatelli said something the VHEDC is working on is board infrastructure.
“We just added four new board members this year,” she said. “In terms of communication, we have a weekly e-newsletter called BizNews, which comes out every Monday.”
The VHEDC has social media handles including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. It also shares social media from the city, surrounding businesses, Century College and certain health care facilities.
It also has a North Metro young professionals program, which has 14 participants this year.
“Young professionals have to be nominated to join, and then they go through a process at their company and their company usually pays a fee of $500 to get them into the program,” Moscatelli said. “We have a youth skills training program that we promote, and (we) work with 14 school districts in the area that are looking at career pathways.”
The VHEDC publishes a Northeast Metro business magazine every year. It also partners with the food shelf, Northeast Youth and Family Services and the city of Vadnais Heights.
City Council Member Steve Rogers said Vadnais Heights and the surrounding area the VHEDC covers has a robust commercial and industrial sector, but he keeps hearing about workforce challenges.
He asked Moscatelli, “What are you hearing back from VHEDC members about this, and is this something that is a concern for them?”
Moscatelli said that it’s still a problem.
“One of the things that companies have told me is that they sometimes have to turn away orders because they don’t have enough people or manpower to fulfill some of these orders,” she said. “But what we’re doing is trying to help them, through getting some training for some of the employees that come in. We’re also directing and working with St. Paul College as well as Century College on some of the industrial trades. I have to say in the past eight months, it seems like it’s gotten better.”
Events coming up for the VHEDC include a business appreciation, rising star and business leadership awards presentation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Vadnais Commons; the Keith Warner Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, June 26, at the Dellwood Country Club; and the VHEDC annual dinner on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Vadnais Commons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.