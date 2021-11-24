The Vadnais Heights City Council is still hung up on trees — or a lack of them — at the Sono Reserve at Hwy. 96 and McMenemy Road. Council members voted once again at their Nov. 16 meeting to table the development agreement with At Home Apartments and send the developer back to the drawing board.
The original plans called for a 3-foot berm around the property to screen the apartments from the homes across the street. However, the developer found there was not enough room between the building and the sidewalk to construct the berm. They proposed to screen the building with Tannenbaum pines, with Matador maples as accents.
This proposal did not sit well with Council Member Greg Urban, who had stated flatly at the previous council meeting that he had promised his constituents berms and he wanted to see berms. He remained firm on the issue.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson had also supported the berms at the Nov. 3 council meeting, but she said she could see now that they would not fit. She noted the elevation of the townhomes and said, “I’m not sure berms would offer that much screening. However, that is what we asked for and what we expected.” She voiced skepticism that the trees At Home proposed to plant were big enough to provide an effective screen. She wondered if there were some easily removable shrubs that could be planted between the pines until the trees became big enough. “In the long run, this is going to be better,” she said, “but for me to approve this, there’s going to have to be some understory plantings.” Council Member Eric Goebel echoed her concerns.
Council Member Steve Rogers asked if a fence could be erected until the pines matured, or larger varieties of trees could be planted.
Council members ultimately decided they weren’t ready to take a vote on the matter.
After saying, “We know we need to get this right,” the developer agreed to return to the council with another landscaping proposal.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
