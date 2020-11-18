WHITE BEAR LAKE — City staff get one to two calls per week from residents asking about rent or mortgage assistance through the COVID-19 relief fund.
To date, about $31,000 has been distributed on behalf of residents to landlords and utility providers. Another 18 applications are pending approval. The average grant award is $1,900.
Last August, City Council earmarked $250,000 from the fund for an emergency assistance program. The money comes from a $1.91 million federal grant the city received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
With most of the money still in the account, council is deciding how to spend the remainder of the $250,000. So far, $19,150 has gone for rent relief; $7,900 for mortgage payments and $3,500 for utilities.
The demand for financial assistance is expected to increase after the eviction moratorium lifts end of year, so staff recommended extending the program through the first quarter of 2021 at the Nov. 10 council meeting. That decision is on hold. So is a decision to distribute $45,000 to area nonprofits.
Councilman Bill Walsh commented that the council has been forced to expand its normal role by “doling out” money for different causes. “I’ve been uncomfortable with the process throughout,” he said, and suggested keeping the $250,000 instead to reduce next year’s tax levy.
“We have a larger-than-expected budget next year,” Walsh added. “Why don’t we take this CARES’ Act gift and use it for the budget? We won’t have to raise taxes as much.”
Councilman Dan Jones noted his colleague makes a good point, but the intention of the relief fund is for distribution. “Get the money to the people who are in need of it. That could have been me if I wasn’t re-employed after four months.”
If the money was kept by the city, Jones said he wants it directed at capital improvement projects.
Councilman Kevin Edberg took the middle ground, suggesting action be deferred. “We can discuss where the most impactful use of the money could be when we take up the budget discussion in December,” he said.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker reminded council there is a time concern with the emergency assistance grant. “We have 18 applications under review. If we decide to not extend this, we have to tell people we’re done, or we’ll continue to get applications.”
Mayor Jo Emerson asserted that people have applied in good faith for the grant money. “I don’t feel good pulling the rug out from under them. We should honor what we started.”
Walsh then suggested using half the money, or $125,000, to take care of current applicants. Council approved the motion 5-0. More discussion on distribution will take place at the Nov. 24 meeting.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.