Council divided on 6-story apartment

A rendering of the 6-story proposed apartment building in Vadnais Heights on Rice Street.

 Contributed

Elevage Development Group LLC is proposing to rezone four commercial properties to allow for the construction of a six-story, 176-unit multifamily residential development.

“The sites are a combination of parcels in the northeast quadrant of the Vadnais Boulevard/Rice Street intersection bordering West Vadnais Lake to the east,” said Nolan Wall, planning/ community development director. “In total, it's about 2.6 acres. The applicant owns the entire site and also developed the McMillan (apartment) building across the street in Shoreview.”

