Council divided on 6-story apartment

Elevage Development Group LLC is proposing to rezone four commercial properties to allow for the construction of a six-story, 176-unit multifamily residential development.
“The sites are a combination of parcels in the northeast quadrant of the Vadnais Boulevard/Rice Street intersection bordering West Vadnais Lake to the east,” said Nolan Wall, planning/ community development director. “In total, it's about 2.6 acres. The applicant owns the entire site and also developed the McMillan (apartment) building across the street in Shoreview.”
He said that the city has been working with the applicant as well as existing property owners over the past several years to consolidate this particular site for potential redevelopment.
The City Council adopted an ordinance approving rezoning requests at 3470, 3500, 3508 and 3520 Rice Street. The council also adopted a resolution approving a conditional use permit and site plan review on the properties.
The vote was not unanimous — council members Greg Urban and Patricia Youker voted “nay.”
“A six-story building in Vadnais Heights is not right for the city, and people move to this city for its rural feel,” Urban said. “I think it would be a beautiful building to live in, but I'm concerned that it doesn't fit the character of the city, it sets a new precedent for future developments coming into the city and, because of the TIF request, it really doesn't do much for our tax base.”
City Council Member Erik Goebel said he respectfully disagrees with Urban.
“There's not a better site in the city in R3 District right now,” Goebel said. “This is not precedent-setting, and this location is very different than all the other locations we have around the city for development. We don't have any other properties like this. I think to say that the TIF District would essentially take money from residents currently is very nearsighted and not looking into the future. In the future, this will be a significant generator of revenue for the city.”
Youker called it a beautiful project, but is concerned about its size.
“I had requested an additional shadow study to see what the whole year would bring,” Youker said. “We would have one resident that is going to be sunlight deficient for seven months out of the 12, and another one five months out of the 12. In my heart, I can't say that this is the best fit for this community at this time. If we could look at it at a lower height, maybe four stories instead of six, and review what that looks like.”
A public hearing was held at the Oct. 4 City Council meeting on a TIF resolution adopting a tax increment financing (TIF) plan and authorizing an interfund loan for Elevage Development Group LLC.
According to Wall, the interfund loan component of the resolution is necessary if the city wishes to repay itself for any unreimbursed expenses incurred in setting up the district once increment is available.
“The TIF report does include a summary that addresses the maximum budgeted amount of creation of this district over the life of it of 25 years that is approximately $23 million, and that increment collected cannot exceed that without modification of the district,” Wall said.
Wall noted that approval of the TIF plan does not approve an actual financial award or term on this proposed project to this developer. “That will come later,” he said.
Vadnais Heights resident Troy Kunzie spoke at the public hearing about concerns of financial assistance being sought through the city’s business subsidy assistance application process.
“Today's memorandum states that the application review deadline has been extended another 60 days,” Kunzie said. “I am asking the council to table the proposed resolution and use these additional 60 days to allow the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor full access to the city's finances to perform an in-depth audit which could be used to answer these concerns before TIF subsidy assistance is granted for this project.”
The council approved the modification of the development program for development district No. 1, establishing a TIF district, and approved a tax increment financing plan. The vote was 3-2.
Since both the land use/zoning applications and TIF plan were approved, the developer is also seeking tax increment assistance through a separate agreement and action by the City Council at a future meeting, including conditions and principal funding amount.
