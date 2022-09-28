VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Vadnais Heights City Council set a preliminary city tax levy of approximately $6.4 million, which constitutes a 12.87% increase over last year.
According to Finance Director Sundberg, the levy funds three separate categories of expenditures — the general fund, capital improvements funds within the capital improvement plan (CIP) and debt service.
“The general fund budget is the main levy component, and it also has the largest increase,” Sundberg said. “This year we expanded the CIP to go to 10 years from five years in the past. The capital improvements fund, only one component of the CIP, is funded by taxes.”
The general fund is about $5.3 million, the capital project is $639,000 and the bonded debt is
Sundberg explained that the general fund budget increase is due to staff salary adjustments based on staff salary study plus a 3.5% COLA, the Ramsey County Sheriff's contract, and annual maintenance of parking lots and trails.
According to Sundberg, the city's sole outstanding debt is for the North Service Center. This debt was refinanced in 2020, resulting in annual savings of approximately $44,000. The annually required levy will remain relatively constant until the debt is refinanced early or retired in 2034.
Enterprise funds like water, sewer and surface water are funded by user fees and do not impact the levy.
City Council member Greg Urban, who served as acting mayor at the Sept. 20 City Council meeting, said the increase to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and staff increases and wages are out of the city's control.
“Certainly, we are looking at a large tax increase this year, which nobody likes,” Urban said. “Based on feedback from residents, parks and trails are very important here, so we're contributing an extra $200,000 to maintain them.”
A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the City Council meeting. Sundberg said the levy can be lowered at that point, but not increased.
