VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The City Council accepted the resignation of Council Member Craig Johnson and declared a vacancy on the council at its June 2 meeting.
Johnson tendered his resignation on May 26 after an anonymous person contacted more than 40 news outlets, civic leaders and advocacy groups regarding posts Johnson made on his personal Facebook page. The posts maligned and disparaged Muslim, gay and transgender people.
Johnson began serving on the council in January 2013. He is a retired 3M engineer.
City Administrator Kevin Watson outlined options for filling Johnson’s seat: Take applications and conduct interviews, appoint someone or leave the seat vacant until the November election. He said a special election could only be held on “certain days,” and the 75-day notice requirement meant an election cannot be held during the Aug. 11 primary. The council will consider these options in the weeks ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.