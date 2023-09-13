Connexus Energy has the approval from the Vadnais Heights City Council to expand an existing substation by installing a battery energy storage system and a collection transformer.
Planning/Community Development Director Nolan Wall said the property is at 4037 Centerville Road located just south of the intersection of County Road F and Centerville Road.
“They intend to expand the existing substation by installing a battery energy storage system,” Wall said. “The site plan approval again was back in 1979 under the United Power Association. Subsequent approvals have been granted over the years including adding an additional transformer (originally there was one transformer.) Now there’s two transformers within a fenced area.”
Jared Newton, director of engineering and systems operations for Connexus Energy said they have been here since 2018 for battery projects and on average members only experienced one unplanned outage every 3.6 years.
Council Member Steve Rogers asked if the battery containers would produce any noise.
“The battery containers have an air conditioner on them,” Newton replied. “It’s not a commercial rooftop air conditioner, more of just your standard kind of the European split type air conditioner to keep them climate controlled, and then the collection transformer has a slight hum just like any other service transformer at any other business or residence. No significant increase in noise, kind of an ambient style noise.”
Council Member Kelly Jozwowski asked when Connexus Energy plans to start and complete the project.
“We are hoping with approval of the conditional use permit to apply for the building permit immediately after and get some grading done this year and possibly some concrete work this year,” Newton said. “If we can make that work with timing and weather then we’ll begin above-grade construction once the snow is mostly gone and it’s not too muddy out there. With the expected energization before June 1.”
The next Vadnais Heights City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at City Hall, 800 East County Road E in Vadnais Heights.
