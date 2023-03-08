“It’s about more than just jobs, it’s about bonds; it’s about love,” said Tonya Kennedy, one of the approximately 130 employees of Reell Precision Manufacturing in Vadnais Heights.
Is Kennedy referring to the company she works for, or the company’s annual mission trip to the Dominican Republic?
Both, as it turns out.
The very name, Reell, is steeped in emotion and humanitarianism. Translated from the German, it means “fair, honest, trustworthy.”
“It’s hard to put into words what this community involvement project has meant to our organization, including myself. It changes us for the better,” said President Shari Erdman. “It further elevates our values as a corporation and what we desire to be in the world. I couldn’t be more proud of our co-workers and what we as an organization are able to do to impact the lives of our community,” Erdman said.
The manufacturing enterprise, which started in 1970 making moving components like hinges and clutches for the global market, adopted the belief of working hard, but not having work be their entire life, Erdman said.
Reell has also been an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company since 1985, meaning that all employees have a stake in the success of the company and in the well-being of fellow co-workers. That sense of community flows from the factory floor, where everyone cleans up every screw, spring or scrap that falls, to contributing to the common good outside the company’s walls.
Employees have volunteered around the area with organizations such as Feed My Starving Children, The Sandwich Project of MN and Paint-A-Thon.
The opportunity for Reell employees to make a difference in the lives of people in the world community presented itself in a big way 11 years ago.
Tim Gibson of World Servants connected Erdman and CEO Kyle Smith with a Dominican couple, Rudy and Yajaira, who needed a sponsor to help fulfill their dream of having a school built in their community of Los Pinos, near Jarabacoa.
Approximately 20 Reell co-workers from all echelons of the company volunteered their time to participate in the first company-funded trip to the Dominican Republic in 2013, where they finished a school building in Los Pinos. Over the next 10 years, Reell co-workers have returned to Los Pinos seven more times, with a two-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school complex and the Dominican children they’ve come to love have both grown during that period. Over the years, the Reell team has added a playground, a two-story school building, a lunch room and a well with a water purification system. As a result, Los Pinos, which had fewer than 10 students who regularly attended school in 2013, now has grown to 180 students, Smith said.
The electricity and water are out a lot, so the volunteers dug a well and installed a purification system that delivered clean, good water to the community, Kennedy said. “We built the playground so the kids didn’t have to play in dangerous conditions, with street traffic rushing so close to them.”
For Chris Manship, facilities and safety operations manager at Reell, the Dominican trip was a curiosity he couldn’t let go of after hearing all about the trip from fellow employees throughout his first year with the company. Walking through the gallery of trip montages that takes up one of the main hallways made the trip too much to resist. “I made up my mind to go on short notice and will definitely go again,” he said.
The Dominican trip is the first international experience for many of the volunteers.
“It was a different country that I needed to get used to,” Manship said, “The different language, rethinking how to use the restroom, having to remember to drink the bottled water, and having to learn to love the really different, unfamiliar food was a challenge.” A few more trips to the Dominican Republic might be in order before Manship acquires the taste for rice, beans and boiled green plantain.
Manship’s cultural epiphany came during the first day on site, when he was introduced to the K-5 kids. “They were innocent and poor, but dressed to the nines. Their hair was done and they wore nice, clean, ironed clothes and new backpacks,” Manship said. He wondered how the parents, so impoverished that they didn’t have nice things for themselves, were able to provide them for their children. The family’s big treat was to dress up and go out for an expensive meal one Sunday per month.
Early in their stay, the volunteers visit a Dominican home to have supper with the family. “The entire house was no bigger than a small meeting room at work, and everything the family owned was in that space,” Manship said. “The dinner table we ate at was in the center of the house and dominated that space.”
On the other hand, individual households grew their own coffee trees, so coffee was abundant and fresh. “I love coffee, so I found it absolutely superb there — though the people liked to put way too much sugar in it,” Manship said.
Manship’s worst culture shock probably came at the realization that roosters crow all day long, starting at 4:30 a.m. and only quitting at 6:30 p.m. Dogs, chickens and roosters all ran around loose.
The people of the Dominican Republic speak Spanish, but most Reell volunteers did not. “We had a Spanish translator,” Kennedy said. “And we had deep bonds, despite the fact that none of us could speak each other’s language.”
Through pantomime, using common words, pointing, ad-libbing and even using Franglais, all parties were able to connect somehow, Manship said. “And I never knew there were so many Spanish dialects — sometimes within families,” he said. There would be gesturing and playing charades even among their hosts themselves.
The language barrier didn’t prevent the children from learning about Americans and loving the volunteers. “It was very moving to see the kids say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing songs to you,” Kennedy said. “It’s the opposite of the U.S., where kids want you to just go away; but here in the Dominican Republic, kids want to be near you,” she said.
“It’s so beautiful around the community — it’s lush with vegetation,” Kennedy said. “My favorite thing to do during our one day off on the trip was to go to the beach. One year, we went whitewater rafting. Another year we did nature walks, including a hike to a waterfall,” she said.
Because the Reell group always goes to the Dominican Republic in February, the heat and humidity require an adjustment period from the snow and cold. The restaurants were all completely open air with a corrugated tin roof, Manship said. There were no walls, but when the rain came down, so did the vinyl curtains, he said.
When volunteers arrive on the first Saturday, they get to work immediately under the guidance of the Dominican leaders, after having woken up that morning in Minnesota. With breaks for cultural training, mingling with their Dominican hosts, and enjoying an outing or two, Reell team members paint, lay block walls, prep walls for painting, paint some more, lay rock on school grounds, fill rebar columns with concrete, paint something else, dig trenches for electrical wire, dig septic wells, paint, install windows and paint again for the rest of the week. By Thursday, everyone is exhausted.
And rewarded. Not only are Reell volunteers making a difference in the lives of their Dominican community, but the lives of Reell co-workers are also changed in remarkable ways, Manship said.
“In the end, it isn’t so much about what you do for the people of a place like the Dominican Republic, it is what those people give to you,” Kennedy said.
“A trip like this makes you appreciate everything you have in the U.S.,” Manship said. No one in the town had cars, but nearly everyone had a moped, on which the whole family rode. “All those people on one moped backfiring all over the place, and none of them wearing a helmet. It was hard to get past there not being cars,” he said. “We don’t need all those bells and whistles after all.”
The school provided jobs for the community, but what the volunteers provided was more priceless than jobs. “Money brings aid, but people bring hope,” Kennedy said. “Without hope, you don’t care. Hope has been brought for the kids’ future,” she said.
Because of the important changes to Los Pinos brought about by the nine Reell visits, the local people are now invested and interested in protecting their school and community, Kennedy said. “Fathers have become better fathers. They bring their kids to school now,” she said.
Co-workers go back and do several trips. Erdman has done them all, and Smith all but two. Kennedy has been back four times. Manship said he was definitely going back.
“To come back sends a message to them that you really do care about them,” Kennedy said. “I’m honored to come and help them beautify their place. I got to see others and their hardships. I met so many people and made friends that I never would never have made otherwise,” she said.
Koahlee Xiong went on her first trip this year and plans to return. “I met a lot of nice people and made lots of friends,” she said. The trip allows Xiong and fellow co-workers to step outside of themselves and be expressive. “It’s beautiful there, and I learned about their culture,” she said.
“It’s the best team-building that I’ve ever encountered,” Erdman said.
“It’s a real blessing to be able to do this — it’s a part of our fabric,” Smith said.
