VADNAIS HEIGHTS — No illicit discharges were found in the city’s storm sewer system in 2018.
So reported Emily Erdahl, SEH water resources engineer, to the City Council at its Oct. 1 meeting. The city is required to submit an annual report for its Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) permit, as required by the federal Clean Water Act of 1972.
As part of its permit, the city annually inspects its sewer system for illicit discharges. City Engineer Jesse Farrell said residents can help keep storm sewers clean by keeping grass clippings, leaves and pet droppings away from storm drains. Residents should also not wash off paintbrushes near storm sewers.
Construction sites were also monitored for stormwater runoff control. Four sites were inspected 24 times in 2018, Erdahl said. Four verbal warnings were given for issues like sediment tracking in the street or proper silt management.
For its next permit, the city will need to make a clearer inventory of ponds, discharge points, inlets and outlets in the city, Erdahl told the council. Distinctions will have to be made between public and private water areas. The new permit is expected to be issued this winter.
In other action, the City Council:
• Discussed a potential housing improvement program. The city is considering funding this through a levy authority via the city’s Economic Development Authority, pooled tax increment financing funds or proactive code enforcement. The city plans to continue to study ideas and options to make sure the city’s houses don’t get run down.
• Approved a variance at 4001 McMenemy Street for front and side yard setback standards to construct a 484-square-foot garage addition onto the front of an existing single-family house.
• Approved a resolution regarding what types of items are given proclamation attention at council meetings. The council will make proclamations that support the city, local businesses and organizations or residents or individuals whose personal achievements are noteworthy or support the city.
• Authorized the city administrator to sign a contract with North Suburban Access Corporation to help the city broadcast its meetings online.
