The Vadnais Heights City Council and the city staff leadership team held a work session to develop long-term strategies and short-term goals for the city in 2023.
According to City Administrator Kevin Watson, one of the long-term strategies is to create resilient systems. This includes promoting robust and sustainable buildings and infrastructure, fostering and supporting neighborhood groups and community organizations, advocating for multimodal transportation systems and pursuing proactive and responsive public safety.
Sustainability in design and leadership is also important to the City Council. Council members want infrastructure systems designed to conserve, actions and policies that encourage sustainable practices through communication, and education around climate change.
The council desires safe and affordable housing for all, regardless of income. Members support reinvestment and redevelopment across all land uses, amenities and programming to meet the needs of residents of all ages and abilities. Also, they value well-maintained parks and green/open spaces and mobility options to meet the needs of all residents.
Another strategy is for the city to be engaged and transparent with the community, including those community members who are disconnected by physical and cultural barriers.
The council wants to build inclusive systems for a cohesive community with shared spaces. It also desires a welcoming and inviting infrastructure and services to allow everyone to thrive in the city.
High-priority short-term goals are as follows:
Evaluate staffing levels related to goals and new initiatives.
Improve and refine the capital improvement plan.
Develop a parks, trails, and recreation master plan and establish a long-term funding source to fulfill the plan.
Prioritize workforce and senior housing aimed at affordability.
Increase proactive city involvement in economic development, including implementing a proactive redevelopment strategy for NE Quadrant 6.
Support sustainable operational practices and processes.
Establish a policy regarding the regular review of compensation and benefits packages, and complete a review of current levels.
Develop a dedicated funding source and increase levels of funding for construction projects.
Engage more citizens as follows:
Inform and support common-good initiatives.
Update roles and duties of commissions, including identifying areas that might be missing.
Develop and implement at least one planned event with the County Road D neighborhood.
Implement a proactive strategy for the Vadnais Boulevard trail.
The council wants a high-performing organization with appropriate tools and resources to provide reliable services. It also wants the staff to be valued, appreciated and fairly compensated.
Council Member Steve Rogers said he attended a training session for elected officials at the League of Minnesota Cities. He noted that one thing that was very clear as he went around and talked to people at the conference is that it is difficult for cities to find employees at this time.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been focused on being able to not only attract good candidates, but retain them as well,” Rogers said. “I’m proud of that in what we’re doing. I’m proud of everything that we’ve put in here for the goals. But I think that’s the reality we’re living with … it’s hard to find good staff, and it’s on us to keep the culture that we have going.”
The next step in the goal-setting process is to work within each of these short-term goals to develop action plans and establish benchmarks to measure progress.
