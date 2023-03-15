The Vadnais Heights City Council and the city staff leadership team held a work session to develop long-term strategies and short-term goals for the city in 2023.

According to City Administrator Kevin Watson, one of the long-term strategies is to create resilient systems. This includes promoting robust and sustainable buildings and infrastructure, fostering and supporting neighborhood groups and community organizations, advocating for multimodal transportation systems and pursuing proactive and responsive public safety.

