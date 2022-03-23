VADNAIS HEIGHTS — With an eye to the city’s future, the Vadnais Heights City Council passed a couple of forward-looking resolutions.
The first resolution calls upon the Minnesota Legislature to enact a measure to nullify the court order imposed by Ramsey County District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan that would maintain the water level of White Bear Lake above 922 feet and would require municipalities to restrict residential use to 55 gallons per person per day.
The city has joined others within a 5-mile radius of the lake in a lawsuit contesting the ruling. The resolution asks the Legislature to nullify “the court order for a period of time while the Cities and DNR identify a solution that will be in the best interest of all parties.”
In other action, the council gave its blessing to Public Works Director Jesse Farrell to place an order for a new $130,000 snowplow with an underbody scraper. Doing so now allows him to lock in pricing even though delivery (and billing) may not occur until just ahead of the 2022-23 plowing season.
Farrell also noted that the lift station project near Meadowood Lane and Foothill Trail is due to begin in April. A temporary sewage bypass with pipes on the ground will be created while the work is done. The city is working with property owners and the school district.
Both resolutions were approved March 15.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
