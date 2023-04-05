MAPLEWOOD — It’s one last hurrah for LifePoint Church in Maplewood, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary this month. After that, the church will close its doors as it prepares to become the 12th campus of Eagle Brook Church. 

Back in 1873, the church began as First Swedish Baptist, and changed names several times over the course of its history. Over the years, the church has had a strong connection to Bethel University and its seminary school. In its heyday, the church served a congregation of more than 1,000 people.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.