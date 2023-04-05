MAPLEWOOD — It’s one last hurrah for LifePoint Church in Maplewood, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary this month. After that, the church will close its doors as it prepares to become the 12th campus of Eagle Brook Church.
Back in 1873, the church began as First Swedish Baptist, and changed names several times over the course of its history. Over the years, the church has had a strong connection to Bethel University and its seminary school. In its heyday, the church served a congregation of more than 1,000 people.
In recent years, the church has opened its doors as a worship space to several different intercultural congregations as part of its mission of community. Under Pastor Dan Munson, who was at first hired on as an interim pastor, the church made connections with the Karen community—a minority ethnic group from Myanmar. Minnesota is one of the biggest diaspora communities of Karen living in the U.S. after many refugees fled from the political persecution in their homelands over the last few decades.
“A lot of these kids remember seeing people killed, seeing people beat up,” Munson said. In 2008 the church began making an intentional effort to reach out to refugee families, and began teaching children from Karen families in Sunday school and through the children’s ministry.
Munson was one of the founders of a nonprofit, Anchored Ministries, designed to help support refugees who came to the community with very few resources. Munson was able to secure bus transportation for youth, as well as other youth programming to help fill the gaps and help kids from refugee families be successful in school.
LifePoint soon became the scene of Karen-language church services, which eventually drew a congregation of more than 500. In addition to Karen, LifePoint has been host to services for Nepalese, Thai, Hmong and Spanish-speaking communities.
However, LifePoint, like many churches, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our church is experiencing what a lot of churches are experiencing, in that we’ve seen the numbers of the church and attendance dwindle for quite some time,” said LifePoint Board Chair Ross Rud. “Eagle Brook is in the same denomination as us, so God is really at work there. We reached out to them and said, ‘Here’s a concern we have with our church, do you think you might be interested in bringing Eagle Brook here?’ After conversation, the answer was yes.”
The church community has expressed mixed feelings about the change. While many are hopeful for the future, it is not necessarily an easy or comfortable transition for everyone.
“Eagle Brook does wonderful work; they preach the gospel and reach great numbers of people, but there’s still sadness as we lose our relationships within the church and all the ministry we were doing,” said a longtime member of the congregation who wished to remain anonymous. “I’m 85, I don’t know what I’m going to do or where I’m going to go. Some are enthusiastic, others are heartbroken,” the anonymous source added.
Munson said that all of the partner communities have found new homes for the time being, but many are hopeful that Eagle Brook may be able to continue to offer support in some of the same ways and keep the same relationships thriving.
After LifePoint passes into the hands of Eagle Brook leaders, the church will close for renovation and reopen to the community sometime later this year, hopefully by Christmastime.
April 18 is the official 150th anniversary, but since the church will change ownership on April 20, church leaders wanted to set up the celebration a few days early.
The 150th anniversary celebration will be held at the 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, service at LifePoint Church, 2220 Edgerton St. Several pastors from the church’s past have been invited to speak and share their memories, and Munson promised lots of music. Anyone who has ever sung in the choir will be invited to come up and sing. They can find the sheet music by reaching out to LifePoint beforehand, or join in on the day of the celebration. Learn more at https://www.lifepointmn.org.
