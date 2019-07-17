VADNAIS HEIGHTS — A home childcare provider was charged with two counts of child neglect in Ramsey County District Court July 12 — one at felony level and one gross misdemeanor.
Mary Langevin Mork, 73, allegedly neglected to receive medical care for a two-year-old child who was badly burned while at her home, according to court documents. According to the child's mother, Mork called her about 4 p.m. July 18, 2018 and said her daughter's hand had been burned around lunchtime but that she was doing fine so she didn't have to pick her up early.
However, when the girl's mother arrived, she saw her daughter was badly burned and had a large blister on her right hand that had burst. Redness extended up her forearm. Her mother said Mork said she didn't know how her daughter was burned but that perhaps she touched a hot bowl she had carried down to the basement for lunch.
The girl's mother took her to Central Priority Pediatrics; there were blisters on three of her fingers. The blister that had already burst was two centimeters in diameter. The injuries constituted substantial bodily harm, according to the physician who treated her.
Child Protection investigated the incident. The two-year-old couldn't explain what happened and other children at the daycare didn't know how she was burned. One child recalled Mork bandaging and spraying the burn, and that she cried. Mork again said she didn't know what caused the burn but that perhaps she touched a bowl of green beans.
Mork retained an attorney, who suggested the girl was brought to the daycare with the injury. Mork said she didn't think the injury was as serious as it was and insisted she didn't know how it occurred.
Medical professionals said the burn did not appear to be caused by bumping a hot bowl; the injury pattern was a flow burn associated with hot liquid.
The Minnesota Department of Health suspended Mork's daycare license July 25, 2018.
The maximum sentence for felony child neglect is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. The maximum sentence for gross misdemeanor child neglect is one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.