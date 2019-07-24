Buerkle Road construction forthcoming

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — A portion of Buerkle Road will be repaved this summer.
After trying to decide what to do about the road in poor shape for about a year, the city decided to fix the worst part of the road this summer — the western portion from Fanum Road to the railroad tracks.
The road had been recommended for repair last year by the now retired city engineer but the council at that time expressed concern about repaving the road with the unknowns of the Rush Line Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) construction along the road in the future. The council didn't want to spend money if some of the cost could be covered when the bus line is put in.
New City Engineer Jesse Farrell and the current council came up with a middle-of-the-road approach to deal with the worst portion of the road at its July 16 meeting.
“We have received a lot of complaints about the condition of it,” Farrell noted. The road has some drainage issues and the pavement is in bad shape. Farrell looked into full reconstruction of the road from Highway 61 to the railroad tracks but recommended repaving a smaller portion to save costs at this time.
“What we really narrowed in on was a targeted small project that addresses the worst thing out there, which is the pavement,” Farrell said.
He recommended the “interim fix” and “prudent-level investment” of about $60,300 considering the BRT construction is expected to begin in 2024. There may be opportunity to do full reconstruction when that project begins.
The repaving may begin this month; bids were already received and the council approved the lowest bidder, Park Construction Company.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson said the plans were a good solution because filling potholes on the road is no longer enough, but it is not yet the time for full-blown construction.
The repaving was not in this year's street maintenance budget and the city plans to use general fund balance monies to cover the cost, according to city documents.
In other action, the City Council:
• Recognized Night to Unite, scheduled for Aug. 6. Neighborhoods will get together and local law enforcement will visit.
• Opened and continued a public hearing for a minor subdivision at 3749 Nature View Trail and 3753 Centerville Road. The application was not quite ready yet and will be discussed at a future meeting.
• Approved an agreement with VHG for garbage and recycling services from July 2019 to July 2024. There will be a 2% increase each year through 2023. In 2024, it will increase by 3%. Fee increases are due to processing facilities and cannot be controlled by haulers or the city, reported Assistant City Administrator Tim Sandvick.
• Approved a joint powers agreement with the city of Little Canada regarding Caribou's plans to expand its parking lot near the intersection of Rice Street and I-694. It is on the former Vadnais Inn land. With the joint powers agreement, Little Canada will go through the details of the process with Caribou, said Planning Director Nolan Wall. Vadnais Heights has three conditions — that a grading permit be submitted to the city, copies of permits be provided, and the expansion meet fire code for drive lanes.
• Farrell reported that the first case of emerald ash borer has been found in the city. Plans are underway as to how to address this.
• Councilman Craig Johnson, who is on the Garceau Corner task force, gave an update on the meetings. The task force is determining what could be done with the old hardware site, which is now city-owned. The task force has had two meetings. During its July meeting, it planned to discuss commercial reuse ideas with commercial developers. At the August meeting, it plans to discuss non-commercial reuse ideas with housing developers. Then the task force will move toward decision-making, he noted. “There are lots of good ideas from members, particularly citizens,” he said. “I appreciate all their work, especially during the summer.”
