Once you know what it looks like, you see it everywhere—a tall, woody shrub with glossy green leaves and black berries. Buckthorn is an invasive species that has been a problem in Minnesota for decades, outcompeting native vegetation and degrading habitat.
The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) has been working hard in recent weeks, with the help of volunteer crews, to tackle the buckthorn problem in parks and woodlots around the community.
Spring and fall are the best times to take care of buckthorn infestations. Vadnais Heights City Hall has been the focus of VLAWMO’s efforts this March. Behind the public building is a 20-acre wooded lot verging on a wetland.
“It’s a great place for us to be able to work right outside our back door, and people can see it’s possible to work to control buckthorn and get pollinators established,” said Dawn Tanner, program development coordinator at VLAWMO.
Buckthorn was introduced to the U.S. from Europe as an ornamental shrub. As a fast-growing plant with clusters of thick leaves, it was initially a popular planting for backyard privacy screens. But when buckthorn moves in, it quickly pushes out native vegetation, releasing a chemical into the soil that inhibits other plants from growing.
This is a problem along Lambert Creek, for example, which is a direct tributary to Vadnais Lake. The vegetation killed by buckthorn has caused the exposure of bare soil, leading to erosion and increased sedimentation in the creek. That can be a big concern when the wetland, like the one near Vadnais City Hall, feeds into the city drinking supply. Ideally, VLAWMO will be able to remove enough buckthorn to reestablish a population of native plants, creating a healthier understory and benefiting water quality.
In addition to City Hall, VLAWMO manages several other buckthorn sites around the community. The watershed management office recently partnered with the nonprofit Great River Greening to seek funding to address the problem in Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park through the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Outdoor Heritage Fund.
Tanner and a volunteer crew, which often includes U of M students performing community learning hours for their Ethics and Natural Resources class, go into each site and cut down buckthorn trees, breaking them down into piles and treating the stumps with a Roundup solution that will be drawn down into the roots to kill the plant. Some of the piles will remain onsite as cover for woodland wildlife, and others will be mulched and processed by the city public works office.
Vadnais Heights City Engineer Jesse Farrell has dealt with buckthorn at his own home.
“I have an oak forest; that’s what I’m trying to save,” he said. He’s read that oaks surrounded by buckthorn produce smaller acorns as the invasive shrub pulls nutrients away from the oaks.
Buckthorn is pernicious, and removing it can feel like a never-ending task. It takes work and ongoing maintenance, but it is possible to control buckthorn. Farrell has had success using a Brush Hog, a large rotary blade that can often rip the woody stems up thoroughly enough to keep the plant from coming back.
For people trying to remove buckthorn at home, strategy is key. Tanner suggests removing larger, fruit-bearing trees first to stop them from reseeding the area. One useful tactic is to work around the perimeter of an infested area, clearing buckthorn in toward the middle.
The task can be overwhelming, and requires long-term maintenance.
“People do get really overwhelmed with just the idea of trying to control buckthorn, but it is possible,” Tanner said. After much hard work, VLAWMO’s site at the corner of Fourth Street and Otter Lake Road, near Birch Lake, has been completely cleared of buckthorn. Volunteers continue to perform upkeep for the iron-enhanced sand filter on that site, as well as periodically removing other invasive species such as garlic mustard and Japanese hedge parsley.
Bit by bit, the lot is on its way to being reseeded with native vegetation.
“Getting native plants established really helps with it,” Tanner said. “It will come back if nothing else takes its place.” Most local nurseries are happy to offer advice on which native plants will work best based on the specific conditions of the site.
Anyone interested in learning more about VLAWMO’s projects or volunteering at a work day can visit vlawmo.org and check the events calendar to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.