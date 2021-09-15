Vadnais Heights is about to get its first brewery.
Jason Medvec, owner of Big Wood Brewery in White Bear Lake, offered to purchase the property at 3429/3437 Centerville Road, known as “Garceau’s Corner,” from the city for $225,000. The faces around the semi-circular dais in the Vadnais Heights City Council chamber were wreathed in smiles as Planning and Community Development Director Nolan Wall finished his presentation, indicating a big “yes” before the voice vote was even called.
Wall said the city had contacted more than 500 brewers and distillers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. Big Wood was one of two brewers who showed serious interest in the property.
While Wall cautioned that they were approving only a purchase agreement, not a site plan, council members gladly extended their congratulations and a welcome to Medvec, who said his 11-year-old brewery has outgrown its space in downtown White Bear Lake.
“We started in 2009,” he said. “We hold the 21st brewing license issued by the State of Minnesota.” He said he was very familiar with the area; he used to shop at Garceau’s Hardware, which was purchased by the city in 2015.
He and Mayor Heidi Gunderson recalled meeting with Wall at the site on a -20-degree day “long before COVID” and talked throughout the pandemic. Medvec, who owned an advertising agency for 20 years, said he’s rehabbed other buildings for his previous businesses and sees great potential for the Garceau property. His plans include a taproom connected to the brewery.
Big Wood brews seven different beers year-round and produces seasonal beers as well as a wide range of IPAs, bocks and lagers.
“We are out of space where we’re at,” Medvec said. “We need to expand and grow bigger and better.” No timetable has been set.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He/she can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
