VADNAIS HEIGHTS — It’s just a little stream of water flowing through a wetland, but Branch 3 has been a real troublemaker for some residents in recent years.
Technically a ditch, Branch 3 drains into Lambert Creek (also known as Branch 14), which, in turn, drains into an artificial body of water called Lambert Lake. Its purpose is to keep properties along its route high and dry. But 2019 was the wettest year on record in Minnesota, and homeowners along Branch 3 found themselves bailing water out of their basements as the watercourse overflowed its banks.
The city of Vadnais Heights proposes to give Branch 3 a good cleaning out next year. Public Works Director Jesse Farrell told the City Council at its March 2 meeting that Branch 3 is a project that’s overdue. “We’ve gotten by with this for a very long time,” he said.
He proposed a full restoration of the stream to its original elevation. This would involve digging and dredging and the use of the city’s new jet vac, which was recently used for a sewer-cleaning operation. Overgrown vegetation and sediment would be removed. Farrell said a lot of upstream sediment has taxed the ditch’s capacity. He also noted that the culvert under County Road F may be damaged and not performing as it should.
Farrell said it is the city’s responsibility to maintain the ditch. Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) maintains Lambert Creek and has been working on restoring the creek. He expects the Ditch 3 project to cost between $55,000 and $150,000. Project design and permitting could take six to nine months, which would push the project into 2022. He will present a more detailed proposal at the March 16 City Council meeting.
