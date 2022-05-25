VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The tennis courts at Berwood Park have seen better days. The asphalt is broken, and the paint is worn. They were last resurfaced in 2015.
They are about to undergo a makeover. The Vadnais Heights City Council has voted to repair one court and convert the other to a full-sized basketball court.
The council noted that, although the tennis courts are used for tennis and pickle ball, the area might see more use if basketball were added into the mix. They agreed that a full court would be safer than a half court, and allow tennis and basketball players to play without interfering with one another.
Council Member Greg Urban wanted to keep the two tennis courts. However, Mayor Heidi Gunderson said the city needs to meet the needs of its constituents, and a basketball court would help serve a younger population. She pointed out that the cost of making a tennis court usable for basketball added just $3,500 to the total bill.
The project will cost $117,500; the work will be done by T.A. Schifsky & Sons, North St. Paul. It is expected to be completed this summer.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.