At Home putting down roots

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — A proposal to turn a vacant lot into townhomes and apartments got a unanimous thumbs up from the City Council at its Jan. 21 meeting.
It’s the first step in a detailed process to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan and approve a planned unit development on the corner of Highway 96 and McMenemy Street. The amendment precedes a zoning change from office/business to mixed use on the 13-acre parcel, currently owned by IC System.
At Home Apartments LLC is interested in acquiring the property for multifamily rental housing. The development includes a four-story apartment building and townhomes with between 160 and 180 units.
In response to traffic concerns expressed by neighbors at the Jan. 7 meeting, Community Development Director Nolan Wall cautioned the council against considering existing and potential traffic issues near the site as reasons to deny the application. Regardless of the development scenario on the subject property, traffic in the area will increase, he said, adding that the city will work with Ramsey County to determine what improvements are necessary, if any.
Wall also addressed the question of why the property couldn’t be developed into single-family or townhome lots for sale. “The recent purchase offers received by the property owner were all for rental communities,” he explained. “This is another indication of the market’s reaction to this site and what fits best right now. From staff’s perspective, the site is not ideal for owner-occupied, single-family development due to its proximity to major roadways and the surrounding office/warehouse/light industrial uses.”
Other potential uses mentioned for the property were a dog park or open space, Wall continued. The property is valued at $3 million. If the city considered buying the land at the estimated value, it would require raising the tax levy by 75%, he said.
The proposed development, on the other hand, has an estimated market value of $47.5 million. That value will contribute about $150,000 a year to the city in tax revenue, Wall pointed out. That estimate accounts for about 3% of the city’s annual levy.
One by one council members stated their reasons for supporting the project, also making it apparent there are less-vocal residents who agree with them.
Councilman Craig Johnson has had emails and calls both for and against the project. The No. 1 objection was about transient people, he said. “This development is different. It offers amenities that many places do not. The truly transient would choose a cheaper apartment with fewer amenities and more public transportation.” He also feels the rural feel of Vadnais Heights is “more protected” with this development.
Councilman Greg Urban said the city has seen many contentious projects and assured residents the council will “make this the best project possible.”
“Open prairie is a nice neighbor,” Urban added. “Unfortunately, someone owns that property and has a right to develop it.” He liked the tax revenue the project will bring, especially when seniors are complaining about getting taxed out of their homes.
Councilwoman Patricia Youker said she understood the concerns but described the proposal as “better than what we could anticipate in the future. This is a given, we know what we’re getting.”
“It was not an easy decision,” added Councilman Bob Morse. “This project will have the least impact on the neighborhood for what the current zoning allows.”
The councilman also pointed out that the rental units provide options to downsizing seniors who want to remain in Vadnais Heights.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson agreed that the proposed land use has the least impact on traffic in the neighborhood. She liked the fact residents are vetted and that the owners are vested. “There have been comments that these aren’t owned. But they are owned, and it behooves At Home to care for it and be a good neighbor,” said the mayor. “We have to look at the benefit for the city as a whole. An increase in tax base is vital to a built-up community with aging infrastructure like Vadnais Heights. I support the land use change.”
At Home spokesperson Leanna Stefaniak, chief real estate officer and general counsel, explained in a letter to staff that prospective renters are screened in four categories: income (a gross monthly income of at least three times the monthly rent), credit, rental/ownership history and criminal background (no felonies).
The mayor allowed citizens to again comment on the project before the vote, as long as it was something new. Joanne Smith was first to approach, saying she hadn’t had time to review new materials in the council packet. She felt the belated filings didn’t allow due process and encouraged council to table. Smith also asked the council “not to give in to a big developer. They don’t care about our community.”
Gunderson assured Smith the council cares about the community. She also thanked staff and residents for thoughtful and respectful communication. “Our job is difficult, but we must look at the community as a whole and make decisions based on that,” the mayor maintained.
The amendment must now be approved by the Metropolitan Council before the applicant proceeds to the final PUD plan process. That process will include two more public hearings, one before the Planning Commission and one before the council.
After the vote, IC System President and CEO John Erickson was naturally pleased with the outcome but added, “I feel bad to have caused all the drama. It was not our intent.”
