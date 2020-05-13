VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Prairie will soon become homes on the corner of Hwy. 96 and McMenemy Street.
Months after receiving At Home Apartments’ proposal to build multifamily housing on 13.5 acres next to IC System, City Council approved the project.
“This process has taken a long and winding road since December,” noted Nolan Wall, planning/community development director. The planned unit development review presented last week was the third and final step before the city issues a building permit.
Neighbors turned out in droves at earlier public hearings to oppose the project, citing traffic and density concerns on the corner.
“I feel bad that some neighbors didn’t get their wish, but we did something responsible here,” said Councilman Greg Urban. “This property was zoned to be office/warehouse. That could have been a plant with three shifts and a lot of heavy traffic.”
Wall briefed the council prior to the vote, noting the project was on the low end of density ranges in the city at 13.2 units per acre. It is compliant with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The application did require an amendment to the Comp Plan, which the Metropolitan Council approved, since the property is being rezoned to accommodate higher density housing. Wall feels the project is “a good buffer between office/warehouse (on the adjoining property) and residential (across McMenemy Street).”
Wall added that the applicant made a few changes that differ from the original concept plan after gathering public input. There is now one entrance/exit on Oak Grove. Exterior building materials were upgraded to more stone and brick, more landscaping and more colors. The new owner plans to plant 112 major trees plus numerous ornamental grasses and shrubs.
Architect Pete Keely told council the lengthy process has “helped us to bring the design further along.”
He showed slides of the interior of the apartment lobby, which offers a fireplace and comfortable seating, amenities like the outdoor pool and a fitness/yoga center. A concierge will be on staff in the lobby to deal with resident issues and a package room will receive deliveries.
One resident spoke during a public hearing at the May 5 meeting. The man called the height of the apartment building “egregious.” He encouraged the city to require a building no higher than three stories.
Wall pointed out that the apartment unit is situated on the property to “reduce shock and awe.”
“This is the new design,” he said, noting that an office/business warehouse would allow a building of 45 feet in height 40 feet away from McMenemy Street. “It would be much more visible and potentially abrasive in my opinion,” Wall said. “It would have more impact than this (proposed) structure.”
At Home Chief Real Estate Officer and counsel Leanna Stefaniak addressed concerns that the apartment building is four stories.
“The IC System building is 57 feet high. We designed our site to create a nice transition,” she said. “It was very purposeful. Our building is 400 feet away from McMenemy.”
Stefaniak stressed that her company believes “in the collaborative process. We tried to incorporate as much feedback as we could. We hope you see that as a good faith effort on our part. We hope you’ll see us as good neighbors.”
Councilman Craig Johnson called the project “the best development we could have expected for this corner.”
Councilman Bob Morse liked the alternative housing the 163-unit project gives seniors.
“About 44% of the city’s population is baby boomers and older,” Morse said. “I hear from a number of people who are downsizing and have no place to go. They want to stay in the city and can’t. This provides an alternative. This is a great site for this. It has a ton of upside.”
Mayor Heidi Gunderson thanked At Home for listening to concerns. “It’s been a long process,” she said. “I also want to thank the community for its wonderful suggestions.”
