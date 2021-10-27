Aesthetics Academy opens in Vadnais Heights

“Aesthetics is a booming industry,” says Austin Altenburg, director of Aesthetics Academy in Vadnais Heights.
The academy opened this October and classes began last week. The academy adopts a different concept than what comes to mind when one thinks of “aesthetics.” It differs from other schools like Aveda Institute (which specializes in mainly cosmetology) by focusing on skin care and advanced aesthetic services like Botox and laser hair removal.
The Altenburg family was in the aesthetics business for 16 years prior to opening Aesthetics Academy. Altenburg explained that the school started out of a need for quality educational programs for aesthetic services. “We wanted to provide good options for training, and we figured, let’s use our experience to provide quality education.”
For those looking to apply, there are two types of students at Aesthetics Academy: skin care professionals and medical professionals. Those interested in learning more about skin care can start with beginner’s courses like Fundamental Esthetics. The school also accepts students who are already estheticians and cosmetologists who want to advance their skills.
For those looking to pursue the medical professional route, Altenburg explained that many current medical professionals turn to aesthetics when they’re looking for a career change. “Some medical technicians working in hospitals with COVID patients are ready to look to do something different that’s fun and exciting and dynamic. It’s a totally different job. Even dentists and eye doctors are interested in integrating aesthetics as part of their practice.”
While some might relegate aesthetics to just lip fillers and wrinkle prevention, Altenburg said that dermal fillers can be used for all types of medical treatments, including any disfiguration after a hip replacement.
Alternburg explained that aesthetic procedures have become more normalized compared to 10 years ago, when getting Botox was considered taboo. As these procedures have become more common, there’s more of a need for well-educated students to perform the procedures.
Aesthetics Academy student Michelle Barker has been an esthetician for 20 years and has seen how the technology has grown. For Barker, her education at the academy is another tool in her toolkit so she can stay up to date with the way the industry has advanced over the years.
Barker said one of the main reasons she decided to attend the academy was for flexibility. “I’m a single mom, so I wanted a really flexible schedule. They just want to make sure you can be the best you, and that flexibility has really encouraged me.”
Students can expect small class sizes for a more personalized experience, plus opportunities for hands-on experience. And hands-on experience requires willing clients.
For those looking for aesthetic treatments, Aesthetics Academy offers discounted prices for those who are interested in getting aesthetic procedures at a fraction of the cost and performed under the supervision of trained professionals.
The new school offers an opportunity for the community to take advantage of these services while fulfilling a need to educate those interested in learning more about the growing industry.
For more information about Aesthetics Academy, visit aesthetics-academy.com.
