A mom who is there for moms — and dads

At last, we can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for something.
During the pandemic lockdowns when people had nowhere to go, they stayed home and feathered their nests — baking bread, building decks, cleaning closets, or learning to play guitar or chess. Amanda Carrara of Mahtomedi started a parent-coaching business.
Her parent-coaching business started out online and now offers various learning formats, from virtual learning to in-person or a combination of both.
Carrara started the business while spending the three pandemic years in Costa Rica. “The country was extremely locked down due to the lack of infrastructure, such as hospitals and ventilators, that were so vital to them,” she said. Carrara’s family grew lonely very quickly.
To occupy her mind, Carrara found and enrolled in an online parent-coaching course to boost her resume. She already held a master’s degree in education and was a kindergarten teacher and literacy specialist.
Carrara and her husband moved to Hugo from Pennsylvania 20 years ago for his job with Boston Scientific. Early indications that heading up a parenting business was in her future started with her leadership of the group of moms who met up at the playground and set up play dates. The gathering evolved into book clubs and took on a spiritual component: God supported the group members and their families, Carrara said. The gathering of families then grew to having meals together and spending holidays together: “Truly living life together and supporting each other with the ups and downs of life,” she said.
After quickly turning around roles and becoming a parent coach while in Costa Rica, Carrara learned how comfortable people were with the virtual format. She coached parents from all over the world online. Her clients came from the U.S., Costa Rica and even as far away as South Africa.
In her early days of coaching, Carrara discovered that parents wanted a Band-Aid solution to fix their kids. But she doesn’t provide a quick fix for kids. “I do offer a Rolodex of tools, because no one size fits all,” she said. “Children’s needs evolve, so that no one tool will do the job all the time.”
Rather than coach her clients on how to solve a particular problem, Carrara is goal-based and coaches parents to think in the long term, with the end in mind. Carrara asks parents to ask themselves, “When the kids leave the house, what kind of people do we want them to be?”
For example, kids will talk back. Shape that communication, Carrara said. Make your home a safe place to use their voices. Show them when it’s appropriate to speak up. “That is the training ground for recognizing that there are nuances in communication.”
You want your children to be kind? Show them kindness — model how it’s done. “Kids will learn from the example that we set much more than the lesson we try to teach them,” Carrara said.
Children need boundaries and need to know what’s expected, Carrara said. That is what the parent provides. “Kids thrive in predictable, consistent homes. They want to know what’s expected of them.” You don’t set about toughening up the kids for the real world, she added. “The world is tough enough already. The goal is to provide a safe place at home to work through issues and to be prepared for that tough world.”
Another important lesson parents learn is that we can’t control our children. “We can only control ourselves as parents,” she said. The changes we seek in our children must come from within us, the parent. “We can’t expect our children to have the skills and resources that we don’t have for ourselves yet. This is why parenting begins within ourselves first,” she said.
An important change parents can make within themselves is to become curious, Carrara said. “First, we become curious about what we as the parents need; then we become curious about what our children need.”
Though they are little, children are full human beings and deserving of respect, Carrara said. Their behaviors, both difficult and welcome, are a form of communication. “We, as parents, act as detectives to interpret what the children are communicating. Curiosity and empathy are the best resources we have as we try to find out why kids are behaving in a certain way and what they could be needing.”
So, no formulas in Carrara’s class, but rather a philosophy based on Scripture and backed by science. “For my clients, I can listen and support,” she said. Her clients, in turn, take up that baton to listen and to support their children.
Now a certified parent coach, Carrara has designed a 12-week online parenting course called Revival Parenting that incorporates the 12 most common topics of concern for parents. These topics deal with emotions, past parenting patterns, ages and stages, tantrums, self-care, communication, rules, discipline, routines, forgiveness, sibling dynamics and the importance of play. Her clients range from a mom pregnant with her first child to an empty nester. Her students are also military parents, diverse parents, foster and adoptive parents.
Parents have four ways to take the Revival Parenting course. Option 1 is self-paced with access to videos and a virtual work book, where clients work through the material on their own. Option 2 includes private sessions, called side-by-side parenting. Moms and dads parenting together are encouraged to choose this option.
“It is a powerful thing when both parents share a common vision, values and mission for their home, along with common language and tools to support themselves and their children,” Carrara said.
Option 3 is a virtual group that has been taught with just moms, so far. “That is special, though, because the walls come down, everyone hears of everyone else’s struggles and gives grace,” Carrara said. Option 4 is an in-person class comprised of both moms and dads that meets for 90 minutes every Tuesday night for 12 weeks. Free child care is provided.
As a parent, Carrara has set boundaries for herself first. She avoids being caught up in the hustle culture. “I work one night a week all year,” she said. Tuesday nights are for the in-person classes during winter. In the summer, Thursday nights are for meeting with private clients. “Running ourselves into the ground will not support our families,” she cautioned.
Carrara, along with her husband and three children, are building a home in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica to live in part time. “We have friends and family in Minnesota, so there will always be a piece of us here,” she said. “But each winter becomes harder, not easier.”
As for her business, “I have the flexibility of working from home the majority of time,” she said.
We can thank COVID-19 for that as well.
For more information about Carrara’s parenting course, visit her website at www.amandacarrara.com/revival-parenting/.
