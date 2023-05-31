A mom who is there for moms — and dads

Amanda Carrara

 Contributed

At last, we can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for something.

During the pandemic lockdowns when people had nowhere to go, they stayed home and feathered their nests — baking bread, building decks, cleaning closets, or learning to play guitar or chess. Amanda Carrara of Mahtomedi started a parent-coaching business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.