The 2020 election was unusual in more ways than one: It caused local voters to pay closer attention than ever to their local elections. In Vadnais Heights, the City Council race was incredibly close; Council Member Eric Goebel won his seat by only 33 votes.
Close elections like this one cause many citizens to ask questions about how elections and recounts work in their local community. To take a closer look, Press Publications gathered voter turnout statistics in Vadnais Heights from the last three presidential
election years for comparison.
In most parts of Minnesota, voter turnout was higher than it has ever been, due in part to unusually high interest in the election and possibly in part to the emphasis on early and absentee voting as part of COVID-19 precautions.
“We know it was really a race that a lot of people were paying attention to,” said Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower. “That’s certainly going to drive out voters. Minnesota did a nice job to make sure everyone had access to voting.”
Between the four precincts of Vadnais Heights, 3,439 people voted at the polls on Election Day, while 4,848 voted by absentee ballot.
Although this breakdown is clear enough, it’s not always easy to see voter turnout at a glance when looking at election numbers. Voter turnout is a percentage calculated by comparing the number of eligible voters in a given area to the number of ballots cast, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. Eligible voters are people age 18 and older and those who are not barred from voting for legal reasons, often related to citizenship, guardianship or citizen status.
However, eligible voters aren’t counted every year the same way overall population is. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau uses a five-year estimate called the American Community Survey. For the last five years in Vadnais Heights, the eligible voter population has been calculated at 10,019, plus or minus 253.
Brower explained more about how this calculation works on a long-term basis: “It’s kind of like saying 10,000 is the right number for every year,” she said. “It will kind of give you an idea of how the voting eligible population compares to the population overall.”
Statewide, voter turnout tends to be roughly 20 percent higher in presidential election years than in the intervening years, according to Minnesota Secretary of State records. In 2020, voter turnout across the state was 79.96%, the highest it has been in the last 20 years, although the 2004 Bush/Kerry election came close at 78.11%.
The numbers from the census records and state and county elections offices show that over the last three presidential election years, voter registration and participation have remained relatively consistent in the Vadnais Heights community, although 2020 was slightly higher.
“From the total county’s perspective, total voting was the highest it has ever been, said Josh Kiley, a Ramsey County elections specialist. “Two-thirds voted before Election Day, which is incredible; it’s never happened.”
Since the 2020 race was very close, Ramsey County conducted a recount for the Vadnais Heights city election. According to state statute, if the difference is less than 0.5% when fewer than 50,000 votes are cast for an office, a publicly funded recount will take place. With a difference of only 30 votes, the 2020 Vadnais Heights council race fell into that category.
The county elections office follows guidelines from the Office of the Secretary of State when it comes to local elections, said Kiley. In the case of a recount such as the one that happened in Vadnais Heights, where voters are asked to select two names for two seats, state statute only requires that votes for candidates with the second- and third-highest number of votes be recounted.
“Our job is to follow the law to the best of our ability. In this particular instance, the law does not require us to recount any other candidates’ vote totals,” Kiley said. “It’s very explicit we’re going to do just the two candidates in question. That’s exactly what we did. The candidates weren’t present, but I knew that representatives of each candidate were there and watched us in person go through each of the ballots.”
At the start of the recount day, there was a 30-vote difference in the City Council race, and by the end of the recount, the difference was 33.
“That in and of itself should lend confidence to show it was so, so close,” said Brower.
Ramsey County has made efforts to become increasingly transparent with its elections processes in recent years, Kiley said. All recounts in the vote of Minnesota are public, and anyone is welcome to view them in person at the Ramsey County Elections Office in St. Paul.
“We start the day by showing them vote totals, ‘here’s how many ballots are in existence,’ because people want to know if we are counting all of the ballots,” Kiley said. “It’s easy for us when doing it in person because it’s very clear what’s happening.”
As another measure for accuracy, the state of Minnesota conducts a post-election review after every election. In Ramsey County, this means evaluating six randomly selected precincts to measure the overall accuracy of state and federal races.
“The purpose for that post-election review is to identify if there are any systemwide discrepancies with our voting equipment,” Kiley explained. Vadnais Heights was not one of the precincts selected this year, but nearby areas of St. Paul and New Brighton were evaluated.
“There was a lot of interest in that this year,” Kiley said. “We had a lot of people come and watch to see if our voting machines were working correctly.”
For anyone with more questions about local election processes, the Minnesota Secretary of State and Ramsey County Elections offices provide many statistics and resources.
