White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.