White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.