Christy Bartlett and Nick Voss of the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization along with members of the parks commission and the public celebrated the debut of the new raingarden at Bridgewood Park at a recent open house.
The raingarden and others like it provide valuable space for stormwater treatment and storage. When built upstream from lakes, wetlands, and creeks such as Lambert Creek, raingardens support the function and longevity of their connecting waterways and waterbodies. This raingarden takes stormwater from the Bridgewood Park parking lot and as far as Bridgewood Terrace, which is estimated at 185,720 gallons of water per year – equal to 4,643 bathtubs. The raingarden captures stormwater and puts it into the ground sooner than it would otherwise, so it reduces excess sediment and nutrients such as phosphorus from entering into the Lambert Creek system. This helps create a more balanced watershed and helps remedy common water quality issues at their upstream source.
