Remembering the homefront during WWII

Remembering the homefront during WWII

  • By Debra Neutkens/Editor
  • Updated
Believe it or not, citizens of White Bear Lake thought the city was vulnerable to German and Japanese invasion in WWII. As a precaution, an anti-aircraft National Guard unit was activated and moved to the Armory on Third Street.

Gerry Spiess - archive story link

  • Updated
As a tribute to the late Gerry Spiess, who died June 18 at age 79, the Press re-published a 2016 feature about the man and the adventurer. Click Here to link to the story.

+4
New electric bike rental opens in Stillwater

  • By Jared Martinson/News Intern
  • Updated
 The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.

+2
Construction of apartments to begin

  • By Sara Marie Moore/Vadnais Heights Editor
VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Construction of the Aster Meadow Apartments at County Road F and Centerville Road is expected to begin this summer.

Less invasive milfoil to treat this summer

  • By Debra Neutkens/Editor
WHITE BEAR LAKE — Survey results are in. It took five hours and a 14-foot, DNR-approved rake to check the lake for Eurasian watermilfoil. The June 13 survey precedes chemical treatment managed by the White Bear Lake Conservation District to kill the invasive weed. 

