Solar-powered race cars. Yes, there is such a thing. Just ask Farris Al-Humayani, a local University of Minnesota graduate student who’s part of a team designing one.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — A possible drowning at Memorial Beach was a false alarm June 20 but the incident spurred requests for lifeguards.
Believe it or not, citizens of White Bear Lake thought the city was vulnerable to German and Japanese invasion in WWII. As a precaution, an anti-aircraft National Guard unit was activated and moved to the Armory on Third Street.
As a tribute to the late Gerry Spiess, who died June 18 at age 79, the Press re-published a 2016 feature about the man and the adventurer. Click Here to link to the story.
The White Bear Lake Police Department found a missing vulnerable adult during a crosswalk enforcement initiative in June.
The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.
As his mental capacities decline, Larry Largent’s wife Erica and his mom Jenny lean on each other to carry on their unexpected and untimely role as caregivers.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Construction of the Aster Meadow Apartments at County Road F and Centerville Road is expected to begin this summer.
After 51 years, family owned and operated Venburg Tire + Service is closing.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — Survey results are in. It took five hours and a 14-foot, DNR-approved rake to check the lake for Eurasian watermilfoil. The June 13 survey precedes chemical treatment managed by the White Bear Lake Conservation District to kill the invasive weed.
Trent Schoeberl attract tons of positive attention as a high school pitcher despite playing on a White Bear Lake team that did not win much.
Seeking to coordinate tennis activities and promote the sport in White Bear Lake, Alan Haskins has created a website and will host an event called Tennis Day on July 20.
White Bear Yacht Club hosted three high school clubs teams this spring, all of whom concluded their season with good showings in their state meet May 25-26 on Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun).
Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi sophomore golfer, placed 15th at the state Class 3A meet. Simon shot 37-40-77 on Tuesday and 40-42-82 on Wednesday for a 157 total, 13 over par, at Bunker Hills. Simon, who won her section championship, moved up 66 places from last year, when she shot 197 at state as …
White Bear Lake boys golf had four players — Jake Paulson, Lleyton Roed, Joe Frattalone and Camden O’Malley — in the state Class 3A meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.
Mahtomedi took an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter at the state lacrosse tournament Tuesday but could not hang on.
After earning section titles two straight years, and four of the last five, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs were a bit miffed when they saw this year’s section seedings.
Elsa (Shorey) Bruestle, who played for the White Bear Lake hockey team from 2006-10, is now the Bears head coach.
How was your weekend? Leif Sundberg, former Mahtomedi athlete, spent this past weekend competing on NBC’s “American Ninja” program, for the third time.
White Bear Lake boys track placed third in the Section 4AAA true-team meet on Tuesday.
