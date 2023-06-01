Mahtomedi’s Kalli Malvey was Section 4AA champion in two events during the first day of competition on Wednesday. Also advancing to state were John Gibbens and Emmett Poppelman with runner-up finishes.
In action at St. Anthony Village, Malvey, a sophomore, was long jump champion with a personal best 17-3 leap, and high jump champion with a 5-2 leap.
Gibbens, a senior, qualified for state with second place in the 3200 meters while posting a school record time of 9:32.47.
The Zephyrs placed 2-3-4 in the shot put with Poppelman qualifying for state with a second-place throw of 47-5. Cody Dvorak with 43-10 and Ramsey Morrel with 42-7 were right behind him. All three are seniors.
Also earning a podium finishes were senior Blake Fedie with third place in pole vault (10-0); sophomore Gabby Fox, third in the 3200 (13:14.60); freshman Natalie Jackson, third in discus (85-0); junior Anna Moseley, fifth in long jump (16-0); and senior Erin Steinman, seventh in long jump (15-9 1/4).
Most of the finals will be held Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.