The Centennial girls placed fifth and the girls sixth among seven teams in a meet at Blaine on Tuesday.
For the girls, Alyssa Draheim won high jump (5-2) and took sixth 100 hurdles (19.24).
Linaya Tubbs second in discus (108-11) with Sydney Augustin fifth (99-4). Lauren Swanson was second in the 1600 (5:38).
For the boys, Lance Liu second in both discus (137-3) and shot put (45-9 1/2).
Emily Anderson third in long jump (15-6). Isabelle Huss was third (33-6 1/2) in shot put and Brenna Person fourth (31-9 1/2). Emma Magnuson took fifth in the 800 (2:34.37). Placing sixth were Alexis Larsen in the 100 (12.72), Adyson Janacek in 300 hurdles (54.75) and Claire Zandstra in the 400 (1:06.77).
