Timmy Ball captured Centennial’s lone medal in the state Class 3A track meet, placing fifth in the discus on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Ball, a junior, earned his podium appearance with a throw of 165 feet even, just under his personal beat of 167-10 at the conference meet.
Ball also just missed medaling (top nine) in shot put, placing 10th Thursday with 51-5, a personal best.
Also competing at state were sophomore Trystan Green, who placed 11th in the 100 dash (11.40); freshman Lauren Kath, 11th in the 800 with a personal best 2:16.43; the boys 4x800 relay, placIng 11th in 8:09.71; and the girls 4x400, placing 15th in 4:09.73. All of those occurred in the preliminaries Thursday.
