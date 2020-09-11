The Mahtomedi Zephyrs honored their seniors, stayed unbeaten and set up a match for the regular season championship with a 7-0 conquest of Tartan on Thursday.
Eight varsity and junior varsity seniors were honored. Tartan has no JV this year so the Zephyr JV’s were on hand also. Parents brought flowers for their athletes and underclassmen made speeches to honor them.
“For some of the seniors, the tennis program has been part of their lives since seventh grade,” coach Aaron Freer remarked. “For the seniors and their parents, it was a beautiful moment in the midst of a season that has seen so many adjustments due to COVID-19 precautions.”
The Zephyrs won 84 of 91 games in improving to 6-0 in the Metro East Conference. They will host Simley, also 6-0, on Tuesday in the regular season finale. Final standings determine seedings for intra-conference playoffs starting Sept. 17.
Mahtomedi 7, Tartan 0
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def Lauren Lambert 6-0, 6-1
(2) Annika Munson, M, def Alyssa Ettinger 6-1, 6-1
(3) Mari Meger, M, def Simoine Chounamontry 6-0, 6-0
(4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def Elle Sweetkabd 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Alayna Schweizers-Liv Kent, M, def names not available 6-1, 6-1
(2) Hanna Bradt-Kayla Meslow, M, def Sarah Lambert-Elliotte Robitaille 6-0, 6-0
(3) Campbell Albers-Kate Hoffman, Mm, def Kierra Ciolkosz-Emma McDonald 6-1, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.