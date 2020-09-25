Mahtomedi finished 10-0 against conference rivals by fending off second-place Simley 5-2 on Thursday in a tougher duel than their first match with the Spartans.
"Simley presented a different look today, which I thought was definitely more challenging for us than what we faced the first time around,” acknowledged Zephyr coach Aaron Freer.
“We are fortunate to have some good depth on our team, so even when teams try to throw us different looks, we can adjust and get the points we need to take the match."
Mahtomedi has won 7-0 seven times and 6-1 twice, including the earlier match with Simley, which became the first team to get two points against the Zephyrs.
Next for the Zephyrs will be the Section 4AA playoffs, which will close the season, as there will be no state tournaments in any sport this fall during the pandemic. They’ll start Oct. 5.
Zephyr senior Lauren Splett, normally at 1 or 2 singles, played dubs last time against Simley, but returned to 1-singles in the rematch and won 6-2, 6-0. Their other dominant singles player, freshman Annika Munson, rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Mari Meger won the first 11 games at 3-singles and closed it out 6-0, 6-3.
Simley paired senior twins Erin and Sarah Borchard, who played separately most of the season, at No. 1 doubles, and they edged Liv Kent and Nina Vander Louw 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, as a couple of key break points and service holds in the third set went their way.
Leah Thoemke, normally at 3-singles for Simley, played at 4-singles and nipped Mahtomedi’s Hanna Bradt in a third set tiebreaker 10-8, as the duel reached the 2 1/2 hour limit.
"Every point Hanna was part of tonight seemed to last several minutes,” Freer said. “It was truly a credit to her focus, her hard work and her never-give-up attitude … It was a valuable lesson for everyone on our team to witness."
Alayna Schwieters and Campbell Albers cruised at 2-doubles. Kayla Meslow and Sonya Potthoff, paired for the first time, rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. After a brief conversation with Freer, the pair settled into their shots and started taking over the net points.
Mahtomedi players went 66-4 in the 10 conference duals. Still, they’re likely to be only second seed in 4AA behind Mounds View, also unbeaten. Mounds View beat the Zephyrs in last year’s section final on the way to third place in the state.
Mahtomedi 5, Simley 2
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Clara Thoemke 6-2, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Ali Loomis 6-0, 6-0
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Keira Schmid 6-0, 6-2
(4) Leah Thoemke, S, def. Hanna Bradt 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
DOUBLES
(1) Erin Borchard-Sarah Borchard, S, def. Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
(2) Campbell Albers-Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Chrissa Muller-Ellie Johnson 6-1, 6-0
(3) Sonya Potthoff-Kayla Meslow, M, def. Cayla Friemann-Cailynn Thomas 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
