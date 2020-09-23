Mahtomedi’s unbeaten tennis team posted two more 7-0 wins in the first two rounds of Metro East Conference playoffs and will complete conference play Thursday hosting Henry Sibley.
After that, the Zephyrs will enter Section 4AA playoffs starting Oct. 5. Whether or not sectionals would take place this year, during the pandemic, was up in the air until Monday, when the Minnesota State High School League announced that they would go ahead.
Mahtomedi went 7-0 in the conference regular season and blanked Hastings and Hill-Murray in the conference tourney. The Zephyrs have outscored opponents 61-2. Henry Sibley has lost only to Mahtomedi, and that was by 7-0.
The Zephyrs “will certainly see a boost in their opponents” in sectionals, said coach Aaron Freer, as 4AA includes perennial power Mounds View and another strong Suburban East Conference team, Stillwater.
Against Hastings, the Zephyrs won quickly at 1-2-3 singles and 3-doubles, then got third-set wins from Sonya Potthoff at 4-singles and Liv Kent/Nina Hander Louw at 1-doubles.Mari Meger (8-0) was first off the court at No. 3. Lauren Splett and Annika Munson won at 1-2 singles. Campbell Albers/Kayla Meslow (4-0 together) took 1-doubles. Hastings won the third set 7-5 at 2-doubles.
"Hastings really showed up today and gave us some quality matches,” said Freer. "I thought our nerves were extremely high in some of our matches and it led to us playing some very tight points.”
Potthoff held serve in a 20-minute service game to grab a 5-4 lead in the second set, then broke her opponent’s serve to win it 6-4. She cruised 6-1 in the third set. "I was really happy for Sonya today,” Freer said. “She showed such toughness to rebound after a really poor start. She never gave up and it was so great to see her at top form by the end of the match."
Against Hill-Murray, on a balmy summer-like afternoon, the Zephyrs blanked Hill-Murray (6-3), dominating six of seven matches, with No. 3 doubles going three sets before seniors Kayla Meslow and Alayna Schwieters prevailed.
Mahtomedi 7, Hastings 0
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Anri Sakakibar 6-0, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Charlotte Kranz 6-0, 6-1
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Gracyn Rose 6-1, 6-0
(4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Autumn Winkler 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
DOUBLES
(1) Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw, M, def. Skylar Tjomsland-Mya Green 6-3, 1-6, 6-1
(2) Erika Henrichs-Audrey Langworthy, H, def. Alayna Schwieters-Hanna Bradt 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5
(3) Campbell Albers-Kayla Meslow, M, def. Claire Keller-Molly Moran 6-2, 6-4
Mahtomedi 7, Hill-Murray 0
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Payton Cahill 6-0, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Olivia Katz 6-0, 6-0
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Claire Rubischko 6-0, 6-0
(4) Kate Hoffman, M, def. McKenna Foley 6-1, 6-4
DOUBLES
(1) Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw, M, def. Loralai VanGuilder-Emma Vaske 6-0, 6-1
(2) Campbell Albers-Hanna Bradt, M, def. Elizabeth Lafeber-Ella Netland 6-1, 6-0
(3) Kayla Meslow-Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Anna Vlaisavljevich-Olivia Klepec 6-2, 2-6, 6-2
