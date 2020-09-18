White Bear pulled out three close matches, and swept the doubles points, to get past Forest Lake 4-3 on Thursday.
The Bears (4-4) lost the top three singles matches, but Kaylee Zimmerman won 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and swept the doubles.
Abby Franta and Maggie Blanding won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Betsy Marier and Alex Reiland won 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 2, while Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot prevailed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3.
Alexina Erickson, Mia Haskins and Ellia Groneberg lost in straight sets at 1-2-3 singles.
The Bears have two conference meets left, along with the conference tournament, in the regular season.
