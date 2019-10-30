After more than four decades of making wine on site in downtown Stillwater, Northern Vineyards Winery will close its doors for good this weekend.
Founded in 1977, the winery was among the oldest in Minnesota and helped establish the state as a major player in the local wine movement.
“We are crushed that there will be no harvest this year, as after 41 years ” read a post on the Northern Vineyards Facebook page. “We will miss our regular and loyal customers, the many and rambunctious bachelorettes, and the steady stream of first-timers who always wonder if it is okay to come in the back door. We will miss those who sit down on our beautiful deck overlooking the St. Croix River to enjoy 4th of July fireworks or just savor a bottle of Oktoberfest with someone special on a beautiful day.”
This Sunday, Nov. 3, will be Northern Vineyards' last day in operation.
