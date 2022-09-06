The city of Bayport has gone through several name changes over the years, but in 1922 its Village Council decided on a final name change that has stuck for the last 100 years.
Bayport began in the mid 1800s, when lumbermen started coming from New England and parts of Michigan to find new logging opportunities after depleting the tree supply in the eastern part of the country.
Three logging settlements started to form that would later become Bayport: Middletown, Bangor and Baytown.
“Typically, the names of the town were taken from where the people were from, such as Bangor, Maine,” said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington Historical Society.
It wasn’t long until the St. Croix Railway Improvement Company combined those three settlements into the village of South Stillwater in 1881.
But the name “South Stillwater” didn’t stick for long. The town frequently was confused for Stillwater proper, so to differentiate the two towns the Village Council of South Stillwater decided to vote for a new name.
On Sept. 26, 1922, the Village Council of South Stillwater convened to change the name.
The council meeting minutes stated, “After some discussion a standing vote was again taken which resulted in a majority in favor of Bayport.”
The vote was unanimous, and South Stillwater became Bayport.
“Bayport was originally part of Baytown Township, and since it’s on a river, it’s possible that's why they settled on the name Bayport,” said Peterson.
Though Bayport officially decided on a name in 1922, it didn’t become an official Minnesota city until 1974.
As for modern-day Bayport, there are plenty of nods to its beginnings in the logging business.
According to Peterson, Andersen Windows originates from Andersen Lumbering Company, which moved from Hudson to Bayport and started its window business after pivoting from the lumbering industry.
“With no more logs coming down the river, they had to do something, so they switched to windows and doors,” said Peterson.
Bayport has always been a hub for manufacturing because of its proximity to the river. When the Minnesota Correctional Facility moved from Stillwater to Bayport in 1914, it provided another source of employment for Bayport.
According to the 2020 census, the town has grown by 15% since 2010 and is projected to continue to grow.
“It’s a great example of small-town America,” said Peterson.
It’s that sense of community and history that gives Bayport its name.
