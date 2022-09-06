The city of Bayport has gone through several name changes over the years, but in 1922 its Village Council decided on a final name change that has stuck for the last 100 years. 

Bayport began in the mid 1800s, when lumbermen started coming from New England and parts of Michigan to find new logging opportunities after depleting the tree supply in the eastern part of the country. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.